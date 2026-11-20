The leaders issued a four-point declaration after their first trilateral meeting.

President Donald Trump, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, in Shenzhen, China.

President Donald Trump is addressing reporters at the White House Friday after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China.after their first trilateral meeting, calling for reforming the United Nations, increasing the production and supply of refined petroleum products, respecting state officials’ immunity and preventing the International Criminal Court from abusing its jurisdiction, and holding talks on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation. China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency described the meeting as “positive, constructive and fruitful,” but did not quote Xi directly.

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Xinhua also reported that Xi urged cooperation with Trump on issues including artificial intelligence during their one-on-one meeting, while warning against “turbulence” over Taiwan.

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“I think things are happening. I think that he — and I hope the other side — would like to see an end to that war,” Trump said. The declaration did not address Taiwan or establish a new nuclear agreement. Trump told NBC News he considered the meeting a “12” on a scale of 10, adding, “It went great” and “Fantastic relationships built.

”, where he took part in meetings on peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Before the trip, he was expected to sign a trade deal with Thailand. ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to CausewayOrange Beach public works director gets probation, suspended sentence in sting case