US President Donald Trump admits mutual espionage with Beijing during the APEC summit in Shenzhen, questioning the feasibility of ending surveillance while highlighting economic ties.

US President Donald Trump openly acknowledged that the United States and China engage in mutual espionage during a press interaction at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. Speaking from Shenzhen, China on Thursday, the President clarified that while Washington actively gathers intelligence on its strategic rival, he does not expect Beijing to cease similar activities. Trump highlighted the asymmetry in intelligence effectiveness, asserting that US operations remain superior to those conducted by Chinese agents.

Trump Defends US Intelligence Operations

When reporters asked if he would formally request that China stop spying on the United States, the President suggested such a demand would be futile. He reasoned that because Washington continuously conducts its own surveillance programs, asking another nation to unilaterally disarm its intelligence capabilities is illogical. Trump stated that his colleagues or adversaries would likely demand the US stop its own activities, and he expressed uncertainty about whether he would agree to such a restriction. This stance underscores a pragmatic approach to global intelligence rivalry, where reciprocity is viewed as the standard operating procedure rather than an anomaly.

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Trilateral Meeting With Xi And Putin

These remarks regarding intelligence and surveillance precede a historic diplomatic event scheduled for the sidelines of the summit. Trump is set to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The gathering of these three world leaders marks a significant deviation from typical summit protocols, signaling a potential shift in geopolitical dynamics. The meeting aims to address various bilateral and multilateral issues, leveraging the personal rapport Trump claims to have with both leaders to foster dialogue.

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Economic Ties And Diplomatic Relations

Beyond security concerns, the President emphasized the critical nature of the economic relationship between the two nations. He pointed out that the two countries do a substantial amount of business together, indicating that intelligence activities exist alongside robust commercial exchanges. Trump described his relationships with foreign leaders, including President Xi, as outstanding personal assets that facilitate smoother diplomatic engagements. This perspective suggests that personal diplomacy is considered a vital tool for managing complex international relationships, even when strategic competition is intense.

Implications For Global Intelligence Dynamics

The admission of ongoing espionage operations highlights the persistent challenges in US-China relations. By openly discussing these activities, the administration signals that surveillance is an accepted component of great power competition. This transparency may influence how other nations perceive US intentions and capabilities in the digital and intelligence domains. The ongoing summit in Shenzhen serves as a backdrop for these discussions, providing a platform for leaders to navigate the delicate balance between security concerns and economic interdependence.