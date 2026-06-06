Trump accuses Maryland governor of delaying golf course project for military, veterans

President Donald Trump said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is delaying a planned renovation of 'dilapidated' golf courses at Joint Base Andrews.

by JESSICA A. BOTELHO | The National News DeskWASHINGTON, DC - MAY 12: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in front of the American flag to the press as he departs the White House on May 12, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Trump is traveling to China where he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping for expected talks on the Iran conflict, trade imbalances, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two countries. President Donald Trump said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is delaying a planned renovation of "dilapidated" golf courses at Joint Base Andrews, arguing the project would benefit military personnel and wounded veterans.

, Trump said Moore halted work on a proposal to transform two existing golf courses at the Maryland military installation into championship-caliber facilities designed by golf legend Jack Nicklaus. Trump said the project would include the renovation of two existing courses, as well as the construction of an additional nine-hole course tailored for wounded service members and veterans.

"By doing this, the Governor is attacking the United States Air Force, and our Military, not a smart thing to do," HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND - MARCH 23: Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a roundtable on March 23, 2026 in Hagerstown, Maryland. Moore and Rep.

April McClain-Delaney held a meeting with Washington County community leaders to discuss their concerns about a planned U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention warehouse near Williamsport, Maryland as part of the Trump administration's expansion of holding facilities across the country. Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, serves as a major military installation and is best known as the home of Air Force One.

Trump described the existing golf courses as outdated and in poor condition and said the planned renovations would create world-class facilities for active-duty service members, veterans and their families..

"Why should the Air Force and other Military personnel be forced to wait through a long Legal Review process and, perhaps, even more so, why should Wounded Warriors be forced to travel long distances to play Golf somewhere else or, worse yet, not play Golf at all. Our Soldiers and Veterans deserve THE BEST -- NO WAITING, NO GAMES!

"Bellevue Police arrested a 21-year-old resident of a Lakemont neighborhood home on suspicion of human trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering. Residents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders. A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Sound Transit staff are recommending a pilot program to install fare gates at up to 14 Link light rail stations. An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Puyallup after police responded to what officials described as a domestic violence incident on Friday.





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