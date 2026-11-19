Video appears to show Donald Trump falling asleep at the APEC summit in China as Xi Jinping spoke about global trade.

President Donald Trump has been accused of falling asleep at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation plenary session on Thursday, after a video appeared to show him with his eyes closed while Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke.

As Xi addressed a roundtable and spoke about the importance of free and open trade, the camera cut to the U.S. president, who appeared to have his eyes shut for around 10 seconds. Footage originally captured by China Central Television was widely shared on social media, including by critics such as the Republicans Against Trump group who claimed the brief clip showed him sleeping.

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Trump, who turned 80 in June and is the oldest president to assume office, has long faced questions about his age, after several high profile incidents of him appearing to briefly doze off during public appearances. He has always robustly denied falling asleep in public settings, addressing the claims in January by saying he finds meetings "relaxing" and claiming he was "blinking.

" The president had mounted similar criticisms of his predecessor Joe Biden, three years his senior, whom he repeatedly accused of being too old and lacking the energy to serve as president. This is a developing story and will be updated.

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Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Henry Holloway and Tony Phillips.has been accused of falling asleep at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation plenary session on Thursday, after a video appeared to show him with his eyes closed while Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke. As Xi addressed a roundtable and spoke about the importance of free and open trade, the camera cut to the U.S. president, who appeared to have his eyes shut for around 10 seconds.

Footage originally captured by China Central Television was widely shared on social media, including by critics such as the Republicans Against Trump group who claimed the brief clip showed him sleeping. Trump, who turned 80 in June and is the oldest president to assume office, has long faced questions about his age, after several high profile incidents of him appearing to He has always robustly denied falling asleep in public settings, addressing the claims in January by saying he finds meetings"relaxing" and claiming he was"blinking.

" The president had mounted similar criticisms of his predecessor Joe Biden, three years his senior, whom he repeatedly accused of being too old and lacking the energy to serve as president.