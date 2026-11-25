Trump Accounts top $1 billion in family contributions as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says Americans are investing in children's financial futures.

Lawmakers push ahead with Nvidia investigation despite Huang reinstatementTrump Accounts could expand to adults Former Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender analyzes the potential expansion of Trump accounts for adults.

He also weighs in on the challenges China's domestic economy is facing. More than 3 million friends and family members have contributed to individual Trump Accounts — investment accounts established for children under 18 — surpassing $1 billion in personal contributions, according to a Treasury Department statement provided to FOX Business.

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Combined with philanthropic gifts and the federal government's $1,000 seed contributions for eligible children, total assets deposited in Trump Accounts have now surpassed $9 billion.praised the milestone Tuesday, saying Americans were increasingly taking advantage of the program to invest in children's financial futures. "The American people are investing in Trump Accounts with a generosity that represents the finest instincts of our national character," Bessent said in a statement.

"President Trump wanted to make it especially easy to contribute to Trump Accounts, and friends and families across the country are seizing that opportunity to help the next generation "This week, the President himself joined the millions of Americans who have made personal donations to individual Trump Accounts," Bessent said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the milestone after contributions from friends and family members to Trump Accounts surpassed $1 billion nationwide.

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Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children under 18 with valid Social Security numbers. Children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, are eligible for a one-time $1,000 seed contribution from the federal government. While Trump Accounts have been created for eligible children under 18, parents and guardians must claim the accounts before they can manage them or enable contributions.

With the holiday season approaching, friends and relatives can contribute directly to a child's Trump Account once it has been claimed. According to Treasury, contributors can use a QR code generated through the child's Trump Accounts app to make deposits. President Donald Trump's children's investment account program surpassed $1 billion in contributions from friends and family members, according to the Treasury Department.

Family members and friends can contribute up to a combined $5,000 per year to each account, while employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually, subject to the overall $5,000 limit. The latest milestone follows the Treasury Department's announcement last month that approximately 70 million Trump Accounts had been established for eligible children.have also pledged support to the program, including Michael and Susan Dell, who pledged approximately $6.25 billion to provide $250 to 25 million eligible children.

President Donald Trump displays a signed document alongside Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano in the Oval Office, pictured next to a graphic of the new $1,000 Trump Account notice being sent to parents of newborns. Parents and guardians can claim their children's accounts through the official Trump Accounts app. Additional information is available at TrumpAccounts.gov.