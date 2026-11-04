Trump Accepts Midterm Loss, Vows Veto Power in Congress Shift

President Trump congratulates Democrats on winning Congress after the midterm elections. He vows to use executive veto power on legislation while blaming Iran policy for Republican losses in the November vote.

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Tuesday acknowledging the Democratic Party's control of Congress following the midterm elections, marking a significant shift in legislative dynamics for the remainder of his term. The Republican president characterized the outcome as a good job by the opposition, signaling a pragmatic approach despite the loss of the majority in both chambers. This transition occurs while some final vote counts are still being processed, adding a layer of technical uncertainty to the immediate political landscape.

Trump Accepts Results Amidst Unfinished Vote Counts

The President told Fox News that he was ready to offer his verdict on the election results after Democrats secured sweeping victories that penetrated traditional Republican strongholds. He noted that the Democratic Party had been seeking this political advantage for 11 years and finally achieved their goal. However, he explicitly stated that he does not view this electoral shift as a direct hit on his personal standing or leadership effectiveness. He accepted the vote results as final and expressed a willingness to engage in legislative cooperation during the two years left in his presidency.

Also read 2026 Midterm Elections: High Stakes for Congress and Governor Races Under Trump

Executive Veto Threats and Legislative Stance

While expressing readiness to work on various issues, Trump laid out a clear condition for his collaboration with the new Democratic majority. He announced his intention to become a staunch defender of executive authority, specifically highlighting his power to reject proposed laws. He stated that Democrats could send him 50 different bills that they were excited about, but he would return them with a veto stamp if he disagreed with the content. This stance establishes a potentially contentious relationship between the executive branch and the newly empowered legislative branch.

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Foreign Policy Blame and Exit Poll Analysis

The 80-year-old president attributed the poor performance of the Republican Party in the midterms to foreign policy decisions, specifically pointing to the ongoing situation regarding Iran. Exit polling confirmed that this issue was a major factor in determining the voting patterns of the electorate. Trump acknowledged that the U.S.-Israel war on Iran had influenced consumer prices in the United States, which negatively impacted the GOP's electoral prospects. He claimed that while Iran was a factor, the public understood the importance of his administration's actions regarding that region.

White House Defiance and 2028 Election Outlook

Despite the electoral defeat, the mood inside the White House remained defiant according to reports from Breitbart News. A White House official stated that President Trump was not on the ballot and that Trump voters still show up in high numbers when he is directly on the ballot. The official emphasized candidate quality and the president's active promotion of Republican candidates as key differentiators. The administration signaled that President Trump's resolve to oppose the Radical Left would only strengthen, preparing for the next U.S. presidential election scheduled for November 2028.