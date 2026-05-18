Trump Aborts Iran Strike After Pressure from Middle Eastern Leaders

After facing pressure from Middle Eastern leaders, Donald Trump has cancelled a 'full scale' attack on Iran, which had been scheduled for Tuesday. Trump was considering the strike in response to Iran's development of nuclear weapons. The President has pledged not to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon under any peace agreement, after agreeing to stand down US forces.

Donald Trump has revealed he aborted a 'full scale' attack on Iran at the eleventh hour, standing down US forces only after Middle Eastern leaders personally intervened to plead for one last shot at a nuclear deal.

The President agreed to stand down after lobbying from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as the rulers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. He said that 'serious negotiations are now taking place' and that America's Gulf allies believe that a deal can be struck 'which will be very acceptable' to the United States.

Trump noted he had instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the US military to call off Tuesday's strike, but to stand ready for a 'full, large scale assault' on Iran if no deal is reached





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Donald Trump Iran Military Attack Middle Eastern Leaders Peace Deal Nuclear Weapons Saudi Crown Prince Qatar United Arab Emirates

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