Trump Abandons Controversial $1.8 Billion Fund After Political and Judicial Pushback

President Donald Trump has scrapped his $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded compensation fund amid bipartisan criticism and a federal court pause. The fund, aimed at allies and linked to January 6 rioters, faced opposition from Republican leaders and a judicial freeze.

President Donald Trump has abandoned his controversial $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded compensation fund, created to indemnify individuals he claimed were victims of political persecution under the Biden administration.

The fund, which critics across the political spectrum labeled a slush fund, was established as part of a settlement in Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service over the unauthorized leak of his 2019 tax return. The decision to kill the fund came after intense pressure from Republican leaders, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who voiced concerns during a private Oval Office meeting Monday afternoon.

Senior administration officials confirmed the fund is dead for now, though some legal observers note that a federal judge only paused distribution for two weeks pending a lawsuit in Virginia. The fund had drawn bipartisan criticism for its potential to compensate individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol riot. Senate Majority Leader John Thune effectively blocked a separate immigration enforcement bill that Trump sought, demanding assurances that the fund would not be used to pay allies.

This has become a distraction, one official said. The president believes government was weaponized against people, but this is not the time or vehicle for it. Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, announced a coordinated effort to permanently dismantle the fund before any immigration bill advances.

Meanwhile, internal White House tensions emerged over who knew about the fund's creation. Some aides claimed the West Wing was blindsided, while others insisted Trump's inner circle was involved in discussions with the Department of Justice, which crafted the fund. The Department of Justice issued a statement confirming it would comply with the court order and halt all work on what it termed the weaponization fund.

However, legal experts point out that the judge only imposed a temporary two-week pause to review the case, not a permanent injunction. Politico reporter Kyle Cheney noted that the fund is not dead yet because the court merely paused it while sorting through legal issues. The fund, amounting to $1.776 billion, was designed to offer formal apologies and monetary relief to claimants alleging political persecution.

Although Trump himself could not directly receive payments, entities linked to him were not explicitly barred from filing claims. Five commissioners were to oversee disbursements. Trump had previously defended the fund, claiming it was well received on Capitol Hill, but the mounting backlash from both parties forced its abandonment for now





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