The president took the faintest praise and ran with it.

President Donald Trump ended a disaster-relief announcement with a pat on his own back for, of all things, his signature. Speaking at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where the president is staying for the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump appeared before the media toAnnouncing the declarations, Trump described the initiative as “something that’s very close to my heart.

”As he signed the disaster declaration with his signature fat black Sharpie, one of the officials off camera behind him said, “That’s a nice signature. ” Donald Trump holds up a disaster declaration related to flooding in Florida after signing it at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

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Trump’s distinctive peaks-and-troughs signature was likened by one social media user to the lines on a heart monitor duringextraordinary abilities He has also frequently mocked former president Joe Biden for using an autopen in office, going so far as to use a picture of Biden’s autopen signature onwas a key element of his attack on Biden, whose cognitive function was called into question by both Democrats and Republicans in 2024. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.