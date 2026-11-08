Trump, 80, Instantly Flunks Kindergarten-Level Civility Test

The president couldn’t help reminding people of his favorite insult.

In his first one-on-one interview since the midterms, President Donald Trump promised to be more civil toward his political opponents—but couldn’t resist trotting out his favorite insult for Democrats.correspondent Ross Douthat for an interview at the White House Friday and was asked if he could work with Democrats without insulting them.

Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House Friday, following his sit-down with '60 Minutes.

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'“Do you think you could work with the Democrats without insulting them, consistently? ” Douthat asked.

“Yeah, I do. I could... I also called many of them ‘Dumocrats,’” Trump replied, unnecessarily reminding the journalist—and viewers—of the insult. Douthat pressed him: “You did that just the other day.

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If it took six months of not insulting the Democrats to get a deal done, do you think you could do it? ”The clip also addressed Trump calling Texas Sen. -elect James Talarico “Talafreako” repeatedly during the campaign, which Trump acknowledged—but did not apologize for. Bari Weiss talks to other attendees at United Talent Agency's White House Correspondents' Dinner pre-party at Osteria Mozza in Georgetown.

She axed veteran correspondents and producers and installed a new executive producer, Nick Bilton, who, like Weiss, was a television greenhorn. Douthat, a conservative journalist, was hired in July from The New York Times and was tapped for the Trump interview over veteran correspondents including Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, Jon Wertheim, and Norah O’Donnell.

The revamped 60 Minutes lineup, including new executive producer Nick Bilton and correspondent Ross Douthat, posed for a cast photo ahead of the season premiere.that she considered leaving the program during Weiss’ spring purge. Ultimately, fearing the legendary program would be killed altogether—and hoping to protect her remaining colleagues’ jobs—she opted to stay. The president banned CNN, Politico, and MS NOW from the White House amid mounting frustration over a series of polls and stories he disliked.

Even though the ban was reversed by the courts on First Amendment grounds, Trump has continued to label media outlets and individual journalists as “fake” when he doesn’t like their reporting. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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