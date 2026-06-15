Trump, 80, Explodes in All-Caps 4AM Meltdown

Donald Trump

finally wrapped up after 1 a.m., the 80-year-old launched a Truth Social tirade to declare that he will not support renewing controversial surveillance powers used by U.S. intelligence agencies unless his so-called—which the CIA, the National Security Agency, and other agencies use to conduct surveillance of foreign individuals deemed national security risks without a warrant—last week, meaning the authority lapsed for the first time since the program began in 2008.

In a post shortly before 4 a.m., Trump said he would oppose any FISA renewal that does not include the stalled bill requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration and largely banning mail-in ballots in elections.

“The Dumocrats want FISA because that’s what they used to go after me for three years during my First Term,” Trump posted, referring to how the surveillance authority was used during the 2016 Russiagate investigation. “I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

” Trump’s post also included an all-caps list of MAGA hot-topic issues contained in the legislation, including banning transgender women from women’s sports and prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The early-morning Truth Social outburst from Trump, who has a habit of falling asleep during official events, came as the 80-year-old traveled directly from the UFC event to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before departing for France to attend the G7 summit.to praise the UFC event, and lashed out at forecasters who said it could be severely hindered by turbulent weather, in a follow-up “The UFC at the White House last night was incredible.

The weather was scheduled to be horrendous, and it turned out to be PERFECT! So much for weather predicting,” Trump wrote.

“The Fighters were outstanding—Bo Nickal, Justin Gaethje, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, and Diego Lopes were all unbelievable! Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before. The White House has never looked more beautiful. The setting was unsurpassed!

Congratulations to Dana White, and his unbelievable UFC. One of the most exciting days in the History of our fabled White House! ”Critics have expressed concerns that FISA could inadvertently access private information on Americans communicating with foreign targets. There are also concerns about Trump’s plan to installTrump has repeatedly demanded that his Save America Act—which would dramatically overhaul the election process ahead of the midterms—be passed, even though it does not have enough support in Congress.

“A few Dumocrats are against FISA, with or without Bill Pulte going to DNI, as Acting. What kind of a deal is that,” Trump wrote.

“Besides, I’m against FISA if it doesn’t come with The Save America Act firmly attached to it. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! ”





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