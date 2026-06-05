Trump, 79, Triggers 25th Amendment Calls With Sleepy Oval Office Slump

The president’s struggles to stay awake in public are among his many concerning health issues.

President Donald Trump’s sleepy appearance during an Oval Office event on Thursday has sparked calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Democratic Rep. Yassamin Ansari is among those calling for the process to remove the 79-year-old from the White House on the grounds that he is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.

”Trump, who is on course to become the oldest sitting U.S. president in history, was heavily slumped in his chairon Thursday as several of his aides, including Energy Secretary Chris Wright and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, discussed a coal initiative.on X. “That’s why I’ve called for the 25th Amendment, and dozens of my colleagues have done the same. Donald Trump is unwell and must be removed from office. It’s a national security crisis.

”Trump has a habit of nodding off at public events, including in the White House. The 79-year-old president, whose health issues have long beenUnder the 25th Amendment, a sitting president can be removed from office if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet notify Congress that they believe the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.

” However, such an attempt to remove Trump is unlikely to succeed, as it would require a two-thirds majority in both the GOP-controlled House and Senate. Despite the long-shot chances of success, others have also called for Trump’s removal from office because he frequently appears to doze off while carrying out his duties.during a public event in the Oval Office today. He now falls asleep at virtually every public event where he’s seated.

We can only imagine what happens when the cameras aren’t there. White House spokesman Davis Ingle said, “Lightweight Yassamin Ansari is a stupid person’s idea of a smart person.

“President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats like Raskin intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people. ”Trump, who visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his third medical checkup in just over a year last month, also frequently boasts that he “aces” cognitive tests and claims they are proof ofNeither the president nor the White House has explained why he needs to take so many such exams, which screen for





thedailybeast / 🏆 307. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

25Th-Amendment Oval-Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

XRP Eyes $0.95 Floor After 1,614% Liquidation Imbalance Triggers Price FlushAn $18 million liquidation cascade flushes XRP to $1.22, exposing a 1,614% margin imbalance and putting the $0.95 floor in focus.

Read more »

Sharon Osbourne eyeing animated revival of 'The Osbournes' for 25th anniversaryCould 'The Osbournes' become a cartoon? It's in the works for the 25th anniversary of the TV show next year.

Read more »

Tribeca Festival 2026:: Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal On 25th EditionThe 25th Tribeca Festival opened tonight with the world premiere of Oscar winner Questlove’s feature documentary on Earth, Wind & Fire.

Read more »

DeSantis Warns of Looming Debt Crisis, Pushes for Balanced-Budget AmendmentFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sounded the alarm on a potential debt crisis, urging bipartisan support for a balanced-budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The governor,who is considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, emphasized the nonpartisan nature of the concern and outlined the process for ratifying the amendment. Supporters of the amEndment noted that it has come close to gaining the necessary state support but has fallen short,and panelists agreed that raising public awareness is crucial for its passage. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich suggested a 'Trump amendment' to increase public understanding and pressure Democrats to address the national debt.

Read more »