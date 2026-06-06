The president’s well-known love of gold was on full display when an Olympian handed him a medal.

During a roundtable on American agriculture in Wisconsin on Friday, Olympic speed skater Jordan Stolz, 22, draped one of his gold medals around the president’s neck, and Trump appeared reluctant to give it back.

“I like gold. I’m gonna, I’m never giving this back. ” Stolz, who won two gold medals at this year’s Winter Olympics, appeared to take the joke in stride as Trump continued admiring the hardware.medal during a White House meeting, describing it as a symbol of gratitude for his support of Venezuela’s democratic movement. Trump called the gesture “wonderful,” but the Nobel Committee quickly clarified that Nobel prizes cannot be shared or transferred.

“Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others,” the committee said in aThe president has long argued that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, frequently claiming he has been denied the honor despite what he describes as major diplomatic achievements around the world. Johnson called Trump the “suitable and fitting recipient” of the inaugural honor.

The America First Award, represented by an eagle statue, is displayed on the side of the stage ahead of its presentation to US President Donald Trump during the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual President's Dinner at Union Station in Washington, DC, on March 25, 2026. The newly created award was handed to the president in recognition of his “exceptional and extraordinary actions to promote peace and unity around the world.

”Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS Infantino went so far as to suggest that Trump deserved Nobel consideration for his global diplomatic initiatives. Neither distinction came with a call from Oslo, but both added another piece of hardware to Trump’s growing collection.





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