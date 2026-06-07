Trump, 79, Honors D-Day Heroes by Praising Himself

The president spent the World War II anniversary sharing AI-generated images and videos of himself.

President Donald Trump marked the 82nd anniversary of D-Day by flooding social media with AI-generated images and videos celebrating himself. The soon-to-be-80-year-old president spent Saturday posting a stream of bizarre content to Truth Social, including an AI-generated music video depicting him riding a lion, skydiving with a red parachute, mingling with adoring crowds, and sharing meals with world leaders.

He also shared an AI-generated image portraying the future Barack Obama Presidential Library as a giant garbage can surrounded by homeless encampments, a collage mocking Rosie O’Donnell, and an AI rendering of a White House “Drone Port” while attacking a federal judge who temporarily halted construction of his planned White House ballroom. One post featured Trump embracing an oversized American flag in front of the Washington Monument. Another showed military helicopters flying overhead with the president gazing into the distance.

But amid the flood of content, there was one conspicuous omission—any acknowledgment of D-Day. June 6 marked the 82nd anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy, the pivotal World War II operation that saw more than 156,000 Allied troops land on the beaches of Nazi-occupied France. More than 4,000 Allied soldiers were killed during the operation, which ultimately helped turn the tide of the war in Europe.

“It’s D-Day. Trump’s first post on Truth Social is a bizarre AI video about how much people love Donald Trump,” anti-Trump conservative group Republicans Against Trumpissued a written statementDefense Secretary Pete Hegseth traveled to France for a D-Day commemoration, though he used the solemn anniversary to lecture America’s European allies in a culture-war broadside, accusing them of complacency and comparing migration across the continent to an “invasion.

” U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance salute in the Memorial Amphitheater during a Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 25, 2026.

“Beaches in Spain, in Italy, in Greece, and Bulgaria. Boats and men arrive,” Hegseth said.shared an image commemoratingHowever, this year his Truth Social feed was dominated by AI-generated images, videos, and attacks on his political opponents.

“It’s almost 5 p.m. on D-Day. The Commander in Chief still hasn’t said a word about it,” Republicans Against Trump





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