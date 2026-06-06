Trump, 79, Drifts Off While Sycophants Heap Praise on Him

The latest footage surfaced less than 24 hours after the White House furiously denied claims Trump had fallen asleep at another event.

The latest footage surfaced less than 24 hours after the White House furiously denied claims Trump had fallen asleep at another event. The 79-year-old president was in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Friday for a roundtable focused on the impact of rising fertilizer and energy costs on farmers amid the U.S. war with Iran.

Trump was joined by Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Wisconsin Republican lawmakers, and local agricultural leaders, who gathered around a conference table to discuss the challenges facing the industry. But as several attendees took turns praising the president and thanking him for his leadership, Trump appeared to close his eyes and tilt his head downward. The footage quickly spread online, reviving a debate the White House has spent much of the week trying to shut down.

Just one day earlier, the administration’s Rapid Response account lashed out after another viral clip appeared to show the president with his eyes closed during an Oval Office event promoting what he called “Beautiful, Clean Coal. ” One post on X that racked up millions of views claimed Trump was “completely passed out asleep” and sarcastically predicted the White House would insist he had merely been blinking.

“His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba-- mouth-breathers,” the Rapid Response account fired back. The White House is aggressively pushing back against fresh claims that Donald Trump nodded off during an Oval Office press event.viewers claimed Trump nodded offpress conference celebrating a peace agreementstruggling to stay awake“Who is making the decisions? ” Symone Sanders-Townsend asked in response to President Donald Trump’s nap in the middle of an Oval Office event last week.

Harry Thompson On Wednesday, Marco Rubio was humiliated when asked about the president’s tendency to nod off while testifying on Capitol Hill.

“That’s false,” the secretary of state shot back, noting: “On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep, which is a big problem, because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit. ” The reality of the situation was made clear, however, when Rubio was shown footage of the dozy president Despite the White House’s increasingly aggressive denials, accusations that Trump is dozing off during public events have become a recurring headache for the administration.





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