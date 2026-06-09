Trump, 79, Caught Dozing During Knicks Game He Ruined

The president was caught on camera with his eyes closed during the game.

President Donald Trump was caught with his eyes closed in public yet again, this time during Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, where his attendance was decidedly controversial.during the national anthem, the president was recorded later during the game with his eyes closed, appearing to have fallen asleep.

US President Donald Trump sits next to Knicks owner James Dolan as they attend Game Three of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The president has been caught with his eyes closed during multiple public appearances since returning to the White House in January 2025,in response to a video of the president slumped in his chair on Thursday, “A glaring omission from the president’s recent physical examination is any mention of his sleep disorder. This is not normal.

” In addition to closing his eyes during public appearances, the president has also developed a reputation for posting late-night Truth Social tirades, regularly firing off multiple posts between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.of the president’s posts found that there were only five days in April when it would have been possible for the 79-year-old to have had a full night’s sleep.

“You don’t understand what Monday is going to be like in New York City,” sports commentator Stephen A. Smith argued after telling listeners of his SiriusXM radio show that he didn’t want Trump at the event. “There is nothing short of madness that is coming the way of everybody come Monday. ” That madness included authorities shutting down the streets surrounding Madison Square Garden from 4 p.m. despite Penn Station, a major commuter hub, being located directly beneath the arena.

Another casualty;the president during the national anthem. Fans who attended a watch party in Bryant Park, organized by Mayor Zohran Mamdani after the MSG watch party was canceled, also booed the president, as did fans lining the streets of New York who saw his motorcade drive past.

“TRUMP indisputably booed loudly at 8:36pm when they put an image of a saluting President Trump on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem,” CBS Senior White House Correspondent Ed O’Keefe





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