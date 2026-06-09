Truly Outrageous! ‘Jem and the Holograms’ Is Getting Another Live-Action Adaptation

A live-action ‘Jem and the Holograms’ series is currently in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Here’s what we know about the new adaptation of the ‘80s cartoon.

Outrageous? Truly! Over a decade after the absolute disaster that was 2015’s bland, mercifully forgetful big studio take on the beloved ‘80s franchise,is getting yet another live-action adaptation.

But this time around, Jem and co. are heading back to screen in a live-action series. Created by Christy Marx, the colorful animated series followed record company owner Jerrica Benton as she moonlit as Jem — the stylish and glamorous lead singer of the popular pop-rock group Jem and the Holograms — by using a groundbreaking holographic technology called Synergy, a special computer created by her late father.

Inspired by the rise of MTV at the time, the show featured original songs and music videos in every episode, and was a huge hit on syndication, outperforming other series such as. The cartoon aired its finale in 1988, two years after Hasbro introduced the series’ corresponding fashion doll line, which was designed to compete with Mattel’s’s decades-spanning popularity and pop culture impact, John M. Chu’s loose feature film adaptation of the franchise was widely panned by critics and fans alike in 2015.

Starring Audrey Peeples, Stefanie Scott, Hayley Kiyoko, Aurora Perrineau, Ryan Guzman, Molly Ringwald, and Juliette Lewis, the film was a box-office bomb, earning a mere $2.3 million against a $5 million budget. The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This WeekThe Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This WeekendThe Best New Movies You Can Watch at Home This Weekend





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