True Grit Set to Leave Peacock in July 2026

The Coen brothers' 2010 Western film True Grit is reportedly set to be delisted from Peacock on July 1, 2026. The film drew widespread praise for its impressive quality and found significant commercial success, boasting a 'certified fresh' critical approval rating of 95%.

True Grit is reportedly set to be delisted from Peacock on July 1, 2026, following its release in 2010. The film, directed by the Coen brothers, drew widespread praise for its impressive quality and found significant commercial success.

The story follows Mattie Ross, a 14-year-old farm girl, as she hires lawman Rooster Cogburn to help apprehend her father's murderer. The film boasts an impressive 'certified fresh' critical approval rating of 95% and has a lower but healthy 85% audience score. The Coen brothers wrote and directed the film, which was made on a roughly $38 million budget and raked in approximately $252 million globally. The film stars Matt Damon, Josh Brolin, and Hailee Steinfeld, among others.

Peacock subscribers only have a limited time to stream the film on the platform before it is delisted





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

True Grit Peacock Coen Brothers Matt Damon Josh Brolin Hailee Steinfeld

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' to Stream on Peacock Next MonthGet ready to revisit Christopher Nolan's acclaimed science fiction film 'Interstellar' as it begins streaming on Peacock next month. The 2014 film follows a former pilot and engineer, Cooper, who embarks on a high-risk expedition through a wormhole to explore distant worlds that could support human life and secure humanity's future beyond Earth. With a star-studded cast including Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain, 'Interstellar' is a must-watch for fans of thought-provoking and visually stunning cinema.

Read more »

Reminders of Him Set to Stream on Peacock This JulyThe film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel Reminders of Him will be available on Peacock starting July 10 following its theatrical release.

Read more »

Black Bag: Fassbender's Spy Thriller Moves to Peacock in JulyMichael Fassbender's spy thriller Black Bag, currently streaming on Prime Video, will move to Peacock on July 2. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh, also stars Cate Blanchett and has earned critical acclaim despite modest box office returns. Fassbender continues his spy genre streak with the upcoming The Agency season 2 and Netflix's Kennedy.

Read more »

Michael Bay's Pain & Gain Set to Leave Peacock Streaming in July 2026The crime comedy Pain & Gain, directed by Michael Bay and starring Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie, will be removed from Peacock on July 1, 2026. Inspired by real events, the film's departure gives subscribers a limited time to watch before it exits the platform.

Read more »