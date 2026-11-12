True Blood Leaving Hulu on December 31, 2026 as Viewers Rush to Watch

True Blood is set to leave Hulu on December 31, 2026, while HBO Max is expected to keep the HBO horror-fantasy series available for streaming through 2027.

True Blood, the HBO horror-fantasy series that has been available on Hulu since January 2023, is scheduled to leave the streaming service at the end of 2026. Viewers who have not yet watched Alexander Skarsgård's hit show have only a few weeks left on Hulu to catch up before it is removed from the platform.

The series premiered on HBO in 2008 and is based on Charlaine Harris' The Southern Vampire Mysteries novels. Its popularity on Hulu has grown alongside the rise of streaming, when viewers can choose what to watch and when to watch it.

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True Blood Is Leaving Hulu on December 31, 2026

True Blood is set to leave Hulu on December 31, 2026, according to some sources that cite an Instagram post. The removal date means Hulu subscribers have a limited window to watch the full series on the service.

All seven seasons and 80 episodes of True Blood are currently available on Hulu. Each episode runs between 45 and 64 minutes, so viewers who want to finish the series before the deadline will need to begin watching soon.

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The show's storyline follows a world where vampires are a known part of the population. Their murderous impulses are kept in check by a synthetic blood product known as 'Tru Blood', and the series follows their attempts to assimilate into wider society alongside werewolves, fairies, witches, and other creatures from fantasy and myth.

HBO Max Will Keep True Blood Available Through 2027

HBO Max will continue to stream True Blood through 2027, even after the series leaves Hulu. That availability is consistent with how HBO Originals are typically handled on the HBO streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery began licensing HBO original shows to other platforms after its merger, and the company has since been acquired in a deal involving Skydance. Because of these changes, the report notes that True Blood could be licensed out again, and the new owners of HBO may pursue a similar arrangement soon.

True Blood premiered in 2008 and was a massive hit for its first few seasons before it began to decline toward the end. The series is not always ranked among HBO's best originals, but it was one of the first major fantasy TV shows aimed at mature audiences.

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Why Streaming Availability for True Blood Can Change

Streaming availability is not guaranteed, even for shows that have been on a platform for years. The report points to Raised by Wolves and Mrs. Fletcher as HBO Originals that are no longer available on HBO Max.

Because of these removals, the report argues that physical media offers a stronger guarantee of access to a show like True Blood. Viewers who want to keep watching the series should try to catch it before the Hulu deadline and the changes that may follow on other platforms.