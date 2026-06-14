Trudeau Faces Backlash for Missing Canada's World Cup Opener to Support Katy Perry at US Match

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing criticism after missing Canada's first home World Cup game to attend girlfriend Katy Perry's performance at the US team's opener. Trudeau defended his decision on social media, stating he was still supporting Canada but had 'supportive boyfriend duties.' Critics labeled him a hypocrite, referencing past calls to boycott the US. Perry's underwhelming performance, singing only one obscure song, also drew fan disappointment, while a young Norwegian singer stole the spotlight.

Justin Trudeau continued to take the heat after the former prime minister explained why he missed Canada's World Cup opener to go watch girlfriend Katy Perry sing at the US team's opener instead.

Trudeau, who served as Canadian PM from 2015 to 2025, was nowhere to be found at Canada's 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the nation's first home game at a World Cup in its history. He made it clear in a post to social media that he was still a Canadian through and through but wanted to support his new beau.

'Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup,' Trudeau wrote. Many continued to criticize and make fun of Trudeau over the decision on X Saturday night.

'Just last year you told people to boycott the US because of the big bad orange man but here you are, hanging at Coachella , shopping in NYC with your untalented son and now cheering US soccer. Hypocrite as usual,' wrote one. Another called Trudeau 'still insufferable.

' The 54-year-old even got some stick for referring to the multiplatinum pop star as his 'girlfriend. ' Justin Trudeau continued to take the heat after the former prime minister explained why he missed Canada's World Cup opener to go watch girlfriend Katy Perry sing at the US' opener instead He made it clear in a post to social media that he was still a Canadian through and through but wanted to support his new beau 'That's disgusting!

Boyfriend at this age, you have big kids bro!

' Trudeau has three children with his ex-wife Sophie. One person on social media said he related to Trudeau, writing: 'I know the feeling bro.

' More than 70,000 fans packed out SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles ahead of the USMNT opener, and many were expecting a high-energy show from the 'California Gurls' hitmaker. Instead, the pop superstar performed just one song - a little-known album track from two years ago called 'Wonder'.

Instead of belting out her hits - such as 'I Kissed A Girl' and 'Firework' - fans were left wanting more as she sang one song ten minutes before the game and then quickly departed the stage. Perry was joined by ten-year-old Tius Luka for the performance, and he received plaudits for his incredible vocals from those watching at home.

The Norwegian boy has gained popularity in recent months for his viral covers of classic songs, and he will likely go down as the star of the show. Perry posted a photo of herself with Trudeau after the performance In LA, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema and Tyla had earlier performed a much more high-energy show during part one of the pregame, which began around 90 minutes before the match.

The first performance then ended and the stage was dismantled, leading to a social media meltdown with fans concerned that Perry had pulled out of the show at late notice. But she did eventually take to the stage after the players had warmed up, finally performing around ten minutes before the scheduled kickoff time.

When Perry was announced as the opening ceremony headliner ahead of the tournament, the decision raised eyebrows - in part due to the nationality of her politician boyfriend Trudeau. Perry and Canadian Trudeau - the former prime minister of his country - were first linked back in July 2025 after being spotted walking together in a park in Montreal.

Their romance has since gone from strength to strength, and they were spotted embracing on the singer's yacht in Santa Barbara in early October. They officially confirmed their relationship in December by sharing photos together on the politician's visit to Japan, with one fan referring to the post as the 'craziest hard launch in the history of the free world.

' The USA went on to success in their opening match, thrashing Paraguay 4-1.





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