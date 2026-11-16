“Trude,” by Joshua Cohen

Fiction by Joshua Cohen: She was the modest sister, she was the responsible sister, she was the living sister and last survivor of the Herzl siblings.

Many men, the more ruined they become in business, the more bankrupt, the more in debt, the worse they end up looking and the less success they end up having with women.

But then there are men like Richard Neumann, rarer men who undergo very much the opposite process of metamorphosis, men who the more they lose, the more they fail, somehow transform and grow more handsome and desirable, at least in the judgment of the younger Czechoslovak ladies who worked in his factory’s front office. Men of the former type usually recognize their fate, they know that their fortunes in business are coupled to their more intimate fortunes, while men of the latter type, men of Richard’s type, usually remain ignorant, willfully ignorant, accidentally ignorant, and frequently can’t even recognize that while their business is tanking, they’ve taken on another youth.

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Richard wasn’t even sure how many of the women he employed he was sleeping with at any given time, but it wasn’t just the women at the brick factory, which was collapsing, or the women at the textile mill, which was insolvent, too, it was women on the slow grinding trains between them, it was women in train-station cafés, it was a woman out of nowhere saying to him she liked his hair gray as it was and he should do nothing to dye it, he should be proud of his gray, he looked like a man of experience, and Richard took this woman’s comment as cosmetic advice and only later realized he could have had her.

The secretaries—they were called secretaries but some were receptionists and some were typists and some were just women who were friends with the receptionists and typists, the wives of men employed or seeking employment in the factory, a pool of Markétas and Efkas and Lenkas and Saskias and the like, seeking promotions or jobs that didn’t exist for their husbands—would compete with one another in telling him how attractive he was, how trim and distinguished he was becoming and how much energy he had, and though they certainly had their mercenary agendas in complimenting him like this, the reality was, it was true: he had that impecunious dash and debonairity, keeping his hair even as he was losing his money.

Like an actor, they all agreed, he looked like an actor, and they each compared him to a different actor or the actor to whom they compared him changed by the season, but no matter which actor they picked, they always picked the heroes, never the villains, they picked the good guys, not the bad guys, because so much of Richard’s charm was how sweet he was, how generous and kind, especially when he was with his boy, but even when he wasn’t, and he never complained about that crazy wife. The institutionalized one.

The institution herself. The daughter of the famous Zionist. He never even talked about her, not beyond those facts, that’s how discreet he was, how respectful, how sad. Such a shame.

A man like that, with a crazy wife, raising his son alone. Crisp metallic gray hair, thoughtful wise wrinkles, making funny little mistakes in Czech, irresistible. And it wasn’t even much of a black mark against him that he was Jewish: after all, most of these women had had it drilled into them by their mothers that if they didn’t want to be beaten, they should marry a Jew. Wutz they didn’t know how to deal with.

The first time she came, some of the women thought she was the crazy wife herself, the madwoman in the loose flesh escaped from the asylum with their boy Stephan in tow, having kidnapped him from the inhospitable family home in Vienna, but Markéta, the Markéta who was the head secretary and the wife of the foreman, shushed the pool and talked sense: Look at her, she said, really look at her, an old woman like that, dressed in those old-woman clothes, the boss’s wife might be a lunatic but she couldn’t be that ugly and old . .

. that’s obviously the boy’s nanny . . . and the moment that was said, the other women saw, of course, that’s obviously the boy’s nanny, opravdu, samozřejmě . .

. and they played up to her, they tried to curry favor with her, asking this old frumpy nanny woman called by the silly oinky nickname Wutz if she needed anything or wanted any help, as if they were actresses auditioning for her directorial approval: who would be the next wife?

While most of the rest of the world spoke of inflation, currency devaluation, crises in the markets, the pool at the factory spoke of divorce, with the consensus being that though it was the correct thing to do—liberating the man and giving the child a functional mother—Richard was completely incapable of doing it, at least completely incapable of doing it on his own, he was too kind, he was too generous. He was already halfway to lunacy himself—at least he thought he was and he took that thought as a hopeful sign: at least he was aware, at least he was conscious of the fraying.

It would be a different craziness than his wife’s. Whereas hers was diffuse and conceited and megalomaniacal, his was small, it was tiny, it was cramped, a minor insanity, stifling and petty.

She was writing letters to the “Zionist Executive,” to the “führers” of the Jewish Colonial Trust and the Jewish National Fund, introducing herself as Margarethe Gertrude Neumann-Herzl, the daughter of the esteemed Dr. Theodor Herzl, and claiming to hold séances wherein she played tarock and other obscure card games with obscure Habsburg royals of her parents’ generation whom pretty much everyone else had forgotten, whereas he was writing to regional banks for forbearance, he was writing for forgiveness of debts, he was ceaselessly cycling figures from one column of a ledger to another, from one ledger itself to another, trying to make his monthlies, his quarterlies, his annual payments, but the sums just kept getting away from him like a trilby in the wind and he was too broke and ashamed to ask for any local assistance and, anyway, they were all asking him for assistance and he was still living the fiction, they all were, that he could provide it.

He had kept up appearances: his suits were always pressed, always clean. He had made all the intelligent arrangements, keeping his son in Vienna with Wutz, but taking himself to Czechoslovakia and taking on Czechoslovak citizenship in an attempt to protect himself from predatory taxation and the hatred of Jews.

He had his factory in Friedek and his bachelor shack in Mistek and his whole life became the short passage between the two, back and forth, a trivial existence, back and forth, a cold and lonely existence, back and forth and back and forth and occasionally a week in Vienna, which would culminate with a visit to his wife at the sanitarium at Inzersdorf where she’d either excoriate him or claim not to recognize him or strangely, disingenuously, both. She was unhinged, broken: the language of doors and windows.

She was crazy. She was an orphan. She was a widow already, though not yet Richard’s: she was a widow to her dead sister, Pauline, who went to Paris and was ruined by hypodermics and nymphomania, and she was a widow to her dead brother, Hans, who went to London and was ruined by literature and Jesus Christ.

She was the person to whom all condolences were addressed, and despite Richard’s efforts to intercept them in the wake of her siblings’ deaths, she still received piles of letters and answered them assiduously, writing to all the mourners and organizers of Zion, negotiating over her siblings’ graves in Bordeaux, the city where Pauline and Hans were reunited in Pauline’s unintentional overdose and Hans’s not-unintentional suicide, negotiating the cost of permanent tombs there, negotiating the debts they’d both incurred there, and discussing her inheritance from the both of them, which was being held up, in her opinion, by assorted rabbinic and even Marxist forces hostile to Pauline because of her sordidness and hostile to Hans because of his apostasy.

A drug-addict sister, a shot-himself-in-the-head goy brother: throughout that period immediately following their demises, she’d remained relatively stable, and if she’d been triggered into tantrums at all it wasn’t by anything having to do with them so much as by Richard saying some angry words to her, by Stephan not wanting to be held by her.

And then the year had come, the one-year anniversary of her siblings’ deaths, when the stones went up in Bordeaux, 1931, and she wanted to go, as she wrote this man Stolpner, the local Zionist factotum, in a message, she was planning to go, as she had Wutz write this man Stolpner for her, but then as the day approached she felt more and more gloomy and hard like a stone herself and wound up missing the ceremony that regardless was hardly a ceremony because nobody attended, the evening of which she had a fit and in the ensuing unveiled days she couldn’t dress or shower or even eat and certainly not sleep and suddenly she was being rushed off again to cruelly familiar Inzersdorf and she’d never again live at home.

Richard’s last visit there before the outbreak of war was three years later, 1934, a visit that Richard decided to make alone and almost didn’t make, unsure his wife would be able to handle it. He’d insisted on leaving Stephan back in Vienna with Wutz, and on the way to Inzersdorf, at the very gates of Inzersdorf, he’d hesitated.

On the one hand, what he was contemplating was a move that should require a mother’s approval and yet on the other hand, what could it mean, the approval of an addled woman? They had the chance to send their son to England. That’s how he should present it. Not as desperate but as an opportunity, a privilege, an honor.

He didn’t know what his wife knew about politics—about the quotas, the dismissals, the constant re-ruling of law—and he didn’t want to do any explaining, so he merely said, “Stephan was picked to go to London . . . he was chosen, an academic committee decided . .

. ” making it sound like a scholarship, making it sound like a prize . . .

“Stephan was picked to go to London for his schooling, so we’re going to send him . . . ” and so as not to mention the fortune it cost, he even gave her the sense it was free .

. .

“they’re not taking many students at all, only the best . . . ” He didn’t say “Jews.

”“Of course,” Richard lied, at least he thought he was lying.

“So the plan has your blessing? ” he asked, while asking himself, Why is that so important to my conscience? She gazed out the window.

“Of course. London. Hans is in London. Hans will be so glad.

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Make sure Hans knows when he’s arriving. Hans will take care of him. I’ll write to Hans myself. ” Cuts, trims, slashes, decreases, reductions, obtruncations: he was trying to make his life as light as possible, his investments had crashed, the bourse in general had crashed, he had let go the butler, he had let go the cook, he had even let go Wutz, his son’s faithful nanny, because now he had let go his son.

Sending Stephan to England felt to him like that: a scrimping, another miserable scale-back. He did not believe in a future. And while he thought he might be justified in not believing in a future for himself—a future for Richard, personally—the problem was that no one around him believed in a future for themselves either and when no one believes in a future, then no one builds, and when no one builds, then your brick factory is worthless.

But Richard told himself, rather, his accountants told him, he couldn’t shut it down. For some reason, it would be more expensive to shut the factory down and stop producing bricks than it would be to just keep producing bricks, he didn’t quite understand why, but they’d assured him this was the case, and though he was certain they were only saying that in order to fleece him, he couldn’t find the strength to defy them, so the factory kept working, even at lower production, working, even with reduced labor force, working, and the bricks kept piling up in the yard.

Courses of bricks filling the yard. Staggered courses leading out from the yard and around the factory. You pile up enough bricks, you’re not piling them anymore, you’re putting up a wall—he said this to himself days before anyone dared say some variation of it to him . .

. you’re not storing bricks anymore, Richard, you’re doing construction . . . and he laughed again even when others said it at the Red Goose pub in Friedek, at the pub Under the Sign of the Bellows in Mistek . .

. I was over by your property the other day and what are you doing, renovations? . .

. I always knew you were a smart businessman, Richard, you take the opportunity of a downturn to expand? . .

. He laughed and laughed as he walled himself in and waited for war. His other major investment, a textile mill, was a cotton concern, but as cotton was a peacetime textile, he supported the conversion of the mill for wool, because wool was a wartime textile, however, the machines he needed for that conversion were German, and though he mortgaged the mill for a down payment on them, they never arrived. Nothing came from across the border.

No machinery, no orders, just Jews. He was waiting for machinery to arrive and all he got was Jews. They were coming over the border from Austria, coming into Friedek, coming into Mistek, getting arrested, jailed, returned.

And yet to listen to them, but especially to listen to his last few friends in Vienna, so many were fleeing in the other direction, the Austrian Jews now doing what the German Jews had already been doing, storming the consulates and hoarding the telephone directories in search of Americans who shared their last names, to whose addresses they could write in high Cassell’s English seeking sponsorship for affidavits and visas. Richard had family in Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A.

But his wife was institutionalized and he couldn’t bring her to Detroit, and his son was off in England, on horseback playing polo with a cricket bat. My dear Trude, the rains have been unrelenting, but this past weekend the sun shone beautifully for an hour and I was made happy to think it was also shining on you .

Men he’d fired, men he’d never have hired, were in uniform now and had their gloves out for bribes, offering protection. Half of unemployed Silesia was Nazi. Levy, his partner at the textile mill, hanged himself at the office. Their accountant, Maier, took poison at home.

I have very little news for you, my life is very simple, I am very proud of our son, who due to the political situation cannot visit. Inzersdorf had two sections. Rather it had four. It had two sections, each divided.

Meaning it had four. Its population was given to counting. As in a house of prayer, there was the Women’s Section and the Men’s Section and they were separate and then within each section there was one ward that was Open and one ward that was Closed.

Trude—Trudel to some nurses, Trudele to other nurses, Frau Neumann to the doctors, Frau Neumann-Herzl to the Zionist doctors—was in the Women’s Section, naturally, and she was not her late sister, Pauline, who if she were alive and in Trude’s position would have tried to infiltrate the Men’s Section, sneaking out to be caught rolling in their duvets, knotted in their gauzes. That was not Trude in the least.

She was the modest sister, she was the behaved sister, she was the responsible sister, she was the living sister and last survivor of the Herzl siblings and had no problem staying in the Women’s Section. Her only problem was that they moved her and she was sometimes in the Open and sometimes in the Closed.

She was constantly being shuttled between them, a week Open, a week Closed , a month Open, a month Closed . Open and Closed were her Friedek and Mistek. Open when she was sane and remembered who she was, Closed when she was insane and forgot herself . .

. Open when no letters came, Closed just after she received a banded brick of cancelled envelopes . . .

No mail came to the Closed ward, so each time she’d return to the Open ward, she’d be met with a wall of delayed correspondence, her dealing with which would often send her back to the Closed ward for some stretch longer and so on, in an unbreakable circle, a barbiturated round that couldn’t be stopped—what were they supposed to do, withhold certain letters? Deny the woman her mail?

Going from Closed to Open was, each time, to enter a new world: an Austrian was appointed Chancellor of Germany. Some said Austrian-born, some said ex-Austrian, but she didn’t understand the confusion: why shouldn’t an Austrian be Chancellor of Germany if her husband was suddenly Czech and for some reason her son was British?

The next time making the transition between wards, Austria’s Austrian Chancellor, Dollfuss, had been shot, but she’d never liked Dollfuss anyway, and after him, von Schuschnigg, who was essentially a Slovene, returned from a visit to Germany to announce that Austria didn’t exist, but looking out the windows, she could still see Austria, she could see between the window bars the courtyard, the driveway, the outbuildings, the fields. As the post slowed, especially from abroad, Trude found herself more and more content remaining in the Closed, where it was as still and silent as the inside of a mountain.

Unlike in the Open, there was no news, at least not officially. There were no newspapers, no magazines, no radios, just large square empty rooms like you found sometimes between the movements of symphonies or in paintings without people.

In some of the rooms there were large narrow windows that opened just a smidge and in others there were wider windows that opened all the way, but both types of windows had bars, and, when it rained, the slap of drops on the panes was deafening. The Ring, the dead creamy center of Vienna—site of her old favorite confectionary shop and her dressmaker’s and her hatmaker’s and the store that only sold fans that had been shuttered for years, though she occasionally still tried to place an order—was less than a dozen kilometres away but in a different century.

It turned out that not receiving mail only made her send more of it: she wrote to everyone, not expecting responses, but also often inventing responses, writing back to herself in her head. She wrote to her husband—sometimes just enclosing lists of things she wanted that were no longer quite obtainable: lotion for my eyes, Nivea, it must say Nivea, Odol mouthwash, generic Vaseline, ink and stamps and did I mention stamps and ink—but most frequently preferred to devote her writing time to what she regarded as her serious Zionist correspondence, the responsibility for maintaining which had devolved upon her as the lone surviving Herzl child.

She wrote to Edward VIII in abdication and to Alfonso XIII in exile:. . .

She wrote, sometimes weekly, to Pope Pius XI: Once again I dare write to you out of a belief that Your Holiness is all that stands between the world and the abyss and more specifically between the Jewish race and the abyss and only your influence can intercede and save the race that begat your savior and granted legitimacy to your churchPerhaps the truest expression of my late father’s genius was his ability to dream a fact into being and while this talent is often beneficial it can also be quite dangerous, in the person of a man like Hitler and in the crowds of propagandists around him who are forcing everyone to repeat that war is inevitable . .

. She wrote to the Baroness de Rothschild in French but it was the wrong Baroness de Rothschild, to her fellow-princesses Olga, Elizabeth, and Marina, of Greece, and to Churchill and Roosevelt c/o their embassies in Paris in an English that over the years had become like the Inzersdorf walls, fruity, moldy, fungal, blooming with aberrancies: It is my expectation that now a war comes and that the Jews are those who most from it will suffer—is it not the time to do a favor for the Jews?

Surely any state that for them can be found will in all swiftitude become an ally and financiary dynamo . . . She wrote to Marlene Dietrich but in English, the Duchess of Kent but in French, and to her child’s old governess, Wutz, requesting soap, a washcloth, and a calendar for the Jewish years 5701–5702.

She wrote to a certain W. Stolpner, who’d buried both her siblings. And then she wrote to her siblings, too, wondering whether they knew what had happened to her investment in a potash syndicate. She was running out of stationery, she was running out of stamps, so she cut back on her method of enclosing with each letter to England and France an additional letter addressed to the censors.

At least she remembered to write to Hitler in German, reusing the pages of an old letter from Richard and wedging her writing between her husband’s lines like wadding up fouled bandages to block the chill coming in through the drafts: Sir, often the loneliness of an individual vision causes us to compel its collectivity, imposing it by fiat and declaring it shared, and yet the leader who succeeds, the truly great leader-hetman-chief, will never forget that he is in his essence only a follower. If he leads Germany, he is but a vessel for Germany, if he leads Belgium and Holland, he is but a vessel for Belgium and Holland.

With that in mind I wonder whether you can honestly say that your own campaign expresses the will and ambitions of the German or German-speaking peoples or are you merely engaged in mapping the limits of your singular charisma? As my father’s daughter, I have ample experience of this old vexation and would like to give you the advantage of my wisdom.

I propose a tête-à-tête at your leisure and promise I seek only to provide counsel to your political future and will not make any appeals for my personal benefit or for the benefit of my beleaguered people. Because she had no more envelopes, she addressed each page: “Führer, Berlin,” and because she had no more stamps, she wrote like a spiderweb in the corner, “Postage paid by recipient. ” No envelopes, no stamps, no paper.

And then her private nurses stopped showing up. The general-rotation nurses neglected her. Richard’s payments were in arrears. A draft on his bank defaulted.

Trude didn’t know this—it was kept from her—and had completely forgotten that her husband, or someone, was paying for her to be here. It rather felt that here was where she’d always lived, in this home she owned, this rather large and drafty house, and that the other patients were her boarders. There were fewer and fewer by the day, until just after the turn of 1939, there was a spate of healing miracles.

Marlene, crazy Marlene, was cured. Susanne, an adult woman with dolls, an adult woman who stabbed her dolls with smuggled scissors, was healthy. Though she still carried dolls, though she still stabbed them. The doctors and nurses were in agreement now—they were finally agreeing with everything these women had been insisting on for years, that they were sane, that they were fit, that they were ready to go back home and reintegrate into their quondam families and lives.

They said as much to Trude—that they’d informed Richard of her complete recovery and that all she had to do was notify him to come and pay and pick her up, but after years of wanting only that, Trude developed reservations, the diagnosis seemed expedient, the discharge seemed abrupt, and her own words in the mouths of others struck her as lies. She agreed to write to him, if only they’d give her writing materials, but instead they brought her to an office and put her next to a telephone.

That’s what that was, that polished horn. She had not used a telephone since the dissolution of Austria-Hungary. Dr. Katzenellenbogen dialled, asked to be connected to a number, they waited. The phone rang.

It rang often and long. Between the bleating rings a gale was blowing. Horn of a goat, horn of a ram. The operator came on the line and the doctor asked to check the number and read it out again.

“That’s the only number your husband gave me,” the doctor said to Trude. He checked the clock.

“And this was the time we’d agreed upon. ” He hung up and suggested waiting half an hour. They tried again in half an hour. There was still no answer.

“I’ll miss my lunch,” Trude said. Meals were no longer served. You had to serve yourself. It was autumn and the nurses came in wearing not their uniforms but their own clothes in layers, making it difficult for Trude to recognize the woman shaking her, whispering and shaking her.

Ah yes, Maria, like the empress. She could not stay long. Nobody was staying.

Trude had to pack a bag, Maria said, and when Trude began asking questions, when she first wanted to make a list of what to pack, when she first wanted to get ahold of some mink oil and refresh the parched cracked leather of her suitcase and then the suitcase had to sit for a while and absorb the mink oil, Maria packed for her in a rush. Folding, balling, crushing. Tossing shoes aside. Tossing frocks aside.

Trude had accumulated much since she’d been here, but the only luggage she had was the luggage she’d come with. And anyway, she could only bring one suitcase. Could Maria have someone send over the rest? Could Maria find her an additional suitcase, pack it with the excess, and ship it along and Trude would find a way to reimburse her?

Vans were outside in the drive. A few dozen female patients were being gathered together, like a tour group for an outing comprising the very women Trude hated.

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She was a woman of lists and if among the many lists she produced of letters to write and books to read and skin-care and hair-care items to obtain she would produce a list of the women she hated in this facility, the women she found the most incult, the most déclassé, that list would be identical with the one Dr. Katzenellenbogen was checking off.

To Trude, this was a group of the women she’d always tried to avoid—while to the staff who’d been ordered to gather them, this was a group of Jews—and the only thing preventing her from succumbing to despair was the arrival of the male patients from the Men’s Section who were being brought outside and loaded onto the vans as well and not in the institution’s typical segregated fashion: she found herself sitting among men, wedged alphabetically as a Neumann between Herr Namslauer and Herr Nissel.

The vans jolted in caravan through the fields and villages that constituted the fringe of Vienna while Herr Namslauer pointed out brilliantly colored and shedding trees and evergreen trees and bushes and shrubs and gave their scientific names, until along one increasingly dull and homogenous stretch he was reduced to merely repeating, “Herr Nissel sat brooding on the aisle and spoke only after a bump in the road caused his hip and thigh to jostle her hip and thigh: “My apologies, Madame . .

. it’s unfortunate . . . though I must say it’s hard to imagine that a transportation of lunatics could have gone any smoother. ” Purkersdorf was a smaller sanitarium in the heart of the trees : the Wienerwald.

It had been too small and claustral even before its commandeering as a central collection point for sanitaria being emptied throughout the Ostmark. Other formerly private sanitaria took in the physically and mentally debilitated and crippled, but Purkersdorf was the one designated for Jews, “which doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t have our share of sexual deviants,” Dr. Katzenellenbogen was reputed to have said, “it just means the ones we do have also happen to be Jews, which we can only take as a solace.

” The Jewish doctors had come along, too—not all of them, but at least Katzenellenbogen and Gottlieb and Levinsky.

In the vans, in the processing, in the first few days and nights in the disorderly wards, there were arguments over everything, over the paltry sandwiches, over the scanty cots, and perhaps most saliently though most uselessly over the nature of the criteria that applied here, with some claiming that everyone here was a cured case and others claiming that everyone here was incurable, though the truth of the situation was a mixed truth—vague, mongrelized, the most difficult breed of truth for the psychologically vulnerable to handle—that the population here was a muddle of every kind, sane, insane, half and half, Mischling, converted.

She started in a room with a roommate: Sarah was the name Trude was told, the name chalked on the woman’s luggage. She’d come from another facility just a day before Trude’s arrival and already appropriated to herself the bulk of the room, leaving Trude an icon’s niche near where the door opened.

Sarah had a cot but until another cot was found Trude had to sleep on the floor using her suitcase as a pillow and in the dark Sarah who’d been mumbling to herself in a language Trude had taken for Polish or Ukrainian was suddenly hissing in fractured child-German and telling Trude that her name was actually Gisele and she was actually a champion gymnastic artist who’d invented some of the most famous dances in some of the most famous clubs of Vienna, but that the dances had been stolen from her by a cabal of Masons and international financiers and renamed the Charleston, the Balboa, the Shag, and the Hop, and that vast profits had been made off them in Europe and throughout the Americas, but that she herself hadn’t received any of the proceeds and that if only she’d been allowed to go out on tour she would have become a Hollywood celebrity but what had held her back was this woman Sarah who had to work as a seamstress and had a jealous Russian husband.

Sarah or Gisele would steal from Trude’s suitcase: she’d put on one of Trude’s dresses and Trude would beg and complain until one of the doctors interceded and the woman would return the item to Trude and, to make amends, would get out her sewing kit and fix a loose hem.

Other women joined: they were three in the room, then four, and the fourth also had another name and personality, so they were five or six, an unpredictable number of unpredictable women, and then finally another woman who came in from her burrow through a hole in the wall, for all Trude knew, a tiny furry rodent of a woman who stole Trude’s letters and read them aloud, except some of the letters were in French and the woman didn’t speak French, so she was reduced to just making mocking Frenchified moos and yawps and when Trude broke down and wept, the woman took some letters with her to the toilet and wiped with them.

Sarah or Gisele, sometimes you couldn’t tell, tried to comfort Trude and went to the toilet and brought back a single letter soaked and smeared in human waste and even blood-spotted and tried to wring it out so it could dry: Dear Stephan, though your life is now in English, I would encourage you not to forget the immortal literature of your native tongue and in particular the. . . indecipherable . .

. setting an example to which you should always aspire, for the work of literature is fixed, it is static, the words of a book do not shift and alter, they do not rush and scramble around trying to make themselves more presentable to their audience, rather they exist as they exist and from that position of integrity challenge each succeeding generation to better itself in the process of understandingif only each of us could be that way in our own lives, not stooping to the impoverished depths of the fashions and tastes that surround us, not allowing ourselves to be besmirched and brought low by other women’s filth, but instead remaining for all mankind a beacon of . .

. indecipherable . . . and after she’d cleaned the ruined sheet as best she could, Trude kept it in her pocket and whenever any of her roommates would assault her, she’d put her hand in her pocket and squeeze the sheet and think to herself, A beacon of? A beacon of?

At Purkersdorf, the men and women were kept apart but their segregation was just by room and not by ward and as more doctors left and more patients came, supervision became laxer. Sarah or Gisele—Sarah and Gisele—started entertaining men at night. Different men. Sarah men.

Gisele men. Panting and sweating and falling off the cot to the floor just next to Trude and sending the rodent woman who’d wiped herself with the letter to Stephan wailing to the bathroom. A few nights after the monitoring stopped—no nurses on the night shifts—men started queuing up at the door and fighting one another, bringing presents, little gifts of busted watches, cigarette cases without cigarettes, lighters without wicks.

One night, Trude came back from a meeting of the poetry club she was trying to inaugurate and interrupted an orgy being led by Dr. Schneebaum. She’d been reading Heine and Goethe to the less fortunate, attempting to be a beacon of, and she’d come back into the room to find Dr. Schneebaum thrusting among the upturned rears of Sarah/Gisele and the rodent woman. It was like he was doing farmwork, the way he thrusted. Baling hay.

Hoeing for planting. The next day he was gone. Drs. Levinsky and Gottlieb had left, too.

It wasn’t clear whether their departures were voluntary. A nurse who was married to a Jew slit her wrists, which wasn’t the first suicide at Purkersdorf but was the first suicide of staff. One of Trude’s poetry-club compatriots had found the woman, dead in the leaves of the drained swimming pool.

It was said the nurse’s husband had committed suicide at home some days before, but then it was also said he’d gone off to Brazil with another nurse who was missing. Trude didn’t know what to believe. The atmosphere was such that both could be true.

Meanwhile, Dr. Katzenellenbogen had managed to find a Katzenellenbogen in Canada, either a cousin or a benevolent coincidence. He was replaced by a doctor who according to the remaining doctors wasn’t a real doctor, while he in turn maintained the other doctors weren’t real and he was. Both sides could at least agree there were patients out in the halls passing themselves off as gynecologists, dentists, surgeons, nurses.

Even more than Trude consulted them about a bothersome tooth or pressure in her chest, they consulted her about the political: Would the Americans enter the war? If given the choice of a visa to Cuba or a visa to Cyprus, which to choose?

She thought about this question, about these islands better equipped than the landlocked countries to contend with a refugee’s isolation, loneliness, and the hope of self-sufficiency, and decided: Cuba if you think the United States will reopen, Cyprus if you believe in Palestine. This kicked off a rumor: the British are about to allow immigration to Palestine . . .stop spreading such ugly lies .

. . the British were going to rescind the White Paper and permit the unimpeded ingress of Jews into Palestine . . ..

. . with Hitler’s backing, the Zionists were coördinating with the British to bring the Jews of Europe to the milky honeyed Promised Land, according to the crazy lady down the hall who wraps herself in fox furs and claims she’s Herzl’s daughter. That rumor and its mutations were still proliferating when Purkersdorf was closed and its denizens evacuated to Steinhof in spring, 1941.

Steinhof was grand, or had been, the crown jewel of Viennese psychiatric care, now clouded and cracked, its wards stretched beyond capacity so that its overfilled rooms spilled out into the halls with souls in wheelchairs, souls on gurneys. Steinhof was also the first place where the soldiers and officers didn’t just outrank the staff but outnumbered them as well and the staff that did exist were not there to treat patients so much as to sort them and tag them and occasionally experiment.

There Trude was asked the strangest of intake questions, not her name and birth date but the name and birth date of the Führer, and when she happened to answer not just one but both of those correctly—almost astonished at recalling the answers she’d been told in advance by those ahead of her in line—she was spared the humiliations of the exam batteries that followed: identify a drawing of a sword, identify a drawing of a bear, match these wooden blocks by shape and color and fill in the hands on a blank-faced clock, with those patients who failed or merely vacillated, calling a sword a toothpick or nothing at all, calling a bear a tank or nothing at all, matching blue triangles to white rectangles and scrawling a smile on the clock separated out for further testing, electroshock therapy, cerebrospinal-fluid sampling, oxygenation of the brain.

Many of Trude’s old roommates were lost in that direction, though that didn’t stop her from curiously mourning their absence and seeking them out, seeking misrecognition, as she peacocked of a noon among the alien corn. She once thought she glimpsed Sarah/Gisele across a clovered courtyard and waved to her and approached, only to find a man in a wig and a dress. The wig was blond, the dress was yellow, and the stubble was black and brown and gray.

Every corner of the property held a spectacle like that. A surprise midget. A surprise family of midgets of which the children were so obviously the children yet were bigger than the parents. A woman who barked and meowed and spun in circles, fetching a branch a man would throw.

And then one day, there was this grim pageant of twins, identical pairs of boys, identical pairs of girls, fraternal pairs of boys and girls, of diverse ages, but all of them young, being marched in formation below the terrace toward one of the outbuildings from which shrieking would often come, just before and after meals.

Those brought to the farthest outbuildings, at the perimeter, would never return to the wards and instead would be, in the lexicon that was making the rounds of soldiers and inmates alike, “decentralized to other hospitals” or “discharged for alternative treatment off-site,” phrases that everyone used despite all but the maddest among them knowing that they meant being rolled up ramps into panel trucks and driven out and around the forest while gas was pumped into the rear and then their gassed bodies, which if still convulsing would also have to be shot for the sake of thoroughness, would be unloaded like lumber in the middle of the trees, stacked for burial in trenchlike graves.

The next autumn, she was returned to Vienna: she hadn’t been in the city in years and though she had not quite been succeeding in keeping up her appearance, she only registered her slovenliness as the center swerved into view, all those brazen buildings with their womanly curves and loops and bulging balconies she wasn’t in any way properly dressed or coiffed for, all those imperious theatres and cafés of her brief and unexploited youth now swathed in tawdry red banners with white-circled black swastikas, which she took for maniac eyeballs ogling her and staring her down, judging her for how far she’d fallen.

The Sammellager, the collective-transit camp, was what the Nazis now called the shuttered Jewish school in the Malzgasse. She arrived from Steinhof with a suitcase containing fewer than half the items she’d brought with her from Purkersdorf, which items represented fewer than half of what she’d brought with her from Inzersdorf. The contents of her life had slowly disappeared and even her present suitcase had been someone else’s.

Her own old suitcase had vanished and this new replacement had a broken handle. It served as a bed and sometimes as a chair and sometimes as a desk in one of the cleared-out former classrooms of the former school, which sheltered the remnants of Steinhof and the entire doddering populations of Vienna’s Jewish Homes for the Aged.

As had become her habit, she introduced herself to the new old transfers as the daughter of Dr. Theodor Herzl and tried to ignore the snide replies, which ranged from “Good for you” to “Some good it’s done you. ” An elderly man with jug-handle ears patted her head as if she were a girl and then handed her a pear mostly rotten.

Vienna IV/10 was her transport: a train that left what its passengers still called the Franz-Josefs station at midday and took the familiar route toward the Wienerwald and crossed the bridge over the Danube and then the viaduct over the Thaya, where the mountains reared up in the distance like horns. Upon arrival at Theresienstadt, Trude was loaded along with a few dozen others into an open truck and driven to the Schleuse hospital for processing.

She joined the end of the line, which might have been one line to those waiting at its end and multiple lines to those farther up. There were legions ahead of her and, as she waited, sitting on her suitcase, more came to wait behind her and the day grew long and the shadows longer and there were some who sprawled out on the trammelled ground with the drapes of Steinhof as bedding.

A doctor, also a prisoner, stalked around with a nurse, also a prisoner, performing triage, checking for anyone having an emergency that transcended the collective. They came upon an elegant woman sitting rocking with her suitcase as if she were soothing it and suckling it at her breast and as they passed her—she seemed healthy, she seemed abnormally happy even—she called out after them.

The doctor and nurse stopped, turned back, and bent to make their evaluation, but the woman recoiled from their touch and spoke to them firmly, as if she were giving orders to servants before the war, before even the previous war: “I am the youngest daughter of Dr. Theodor Herzl and I would like to be put in contact with the camp’s leadership at their earliest convenience. ”It was a request—it was a demand—an assertion she kept making to doctors and nurses and fellow-inmates all around: all she had to do, she said, was to speak to the authorities and the food would improve, the clothes would become warmer, the weather might even clear up .

. . and the more she spoke to the nurses, the more the nurses spoke to the doctors, the more the doctors spoke to the administrators, the Ältestenrat, the Judenrat, the supervisory, and word was passed down that her presence was acknowledged and would be received, apologies dear lady, forgive us Madame, the chief rabbi of the camp is honored to greet you, the head of the Jewish council is honored to greet you, the élite of the camp hereby recognizes you as one of its own and wishes to extend to you its cordial invitation to a formal meeting, wherein all your claims will be addressed.

A date and time were fixed, a man who described himself as a lawyer as if he were her lawyer and who purported to remember her sister escorted her to the location, which turned out to be a rutted reeking yard abutting the hospital laundry and kitchen, where bins were stored for the kitchen debris. There was no committee, there was no rostrum or dais, there was not even a room, just a pocked trash yard of peelings where the lawyer left her in the care of a gray-lion-maned elderly man.

“Frau Herzl,” she said, “and I was led to believe I’d be meeting with the highest authorities. ”The man was squeezing, even his face squeezed.

“Trude, you don’t recognize your husband? ” She did, on that day at least, but then some days later she didn’t, and then some days after that she did again.

Richard came daily, whenever he could get a pass for the hospital or sneak away from his asphalt labor detail and against the separations and estrangements of a decade and the fact that they were never, no one in the camp was ever, alone, he repeated what his life had been to her, altering versions of the same trajectory: the factory lost, the Vienna flat lost, their possessions confiscated, and no word from their son. Richard had been the first to mention him, hovering over her sagging hospital cot and reminding her that Stephan was in England.

“I’m sure he’s in the army,” Richard said, rubbing at his wild gray head, rooting for the lice. “The British Army. He’s in the army that’s fighting for us. ”Richard wanted to tell her their son was an adult but couldn’t calculate how old Stephan was and he’d found in their reunion, as in the ancient days of their life together, it was never advisable to contradict his wife.

When she said their son was still a baby, yes. When she called him Dr. Katzenellenbogen, yes. When she once looked up at him staring indecently until he realized she’d fallen asleep in the middle of him telling her about—it didn’t matter. He’d been talking about his parents.

She’d never cared about his parents. One day, instead of the man coming who spoke to her of his English son, there was another, younger, who came and helped bring her down to the ground floor of the hospital, a preferential ward. It was pleasanter. There was more air, more light, not a cot but a bed, occasional chocolate candies.

A representative of the Judenrat visited and asked why she wasn’t using the extra blanket and pillow they’d sent or where was the soap or tinned meat they’d arranged and it would turn out either that the item had been stolen or that the nurse or doctor who’d appealed to the Judenrat for that item for Trude had just been trading on her name to obtain some advantage. No one could be trusted.

Her fellow-patients were no longer mostly ex-patients from the sanitaria, but inmates from the camp broken by their labor or drained by constant fever. One of those was a rabbi—some young rabbinical student who used to assist the camp’s chief rabbi and now spent his days comforting others as a means of relieving his own infections and, as he happened by her bed, Trude reached out and held his beard and asked what had happened to her husband.

“If you’re insane, like you’re supposed to be, then I don’t have to tell you,” the rabbi said. “Are you insane? ”“So then I have an obligation. Your husband died.

He has been blessed and spared the trip to Poland. ”A quarantine prevented the rabbi from returning in the flesh but he came frequently to her in her sleep and even in some waking reveries: he was Stephan now but at Richard’s age, he was her father now but his voice ghosted her ladyship’s own, rasping, sputtering, choking stupors.

The spring day Trude died of different complications of the same typhus that had taken Richard, hers was one of thirty-six corpses brought by truck to the ovens, and, later that summer, the prisoners who cremated the body of the youngest Herzl child were dispatched on a train bound for Auschwitz, where they were stripped, gassed, and burned as well, in the process that turns mothers into clouds. ♦