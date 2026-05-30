The Logistics Managers' Index reveals accelerating hauling cost increases, driven by global gas price spikes and supply constraints. as elections approach,Republicans face economic headwinds, with trucking firms passing on increased diesel prices to consumers through surcharGe fees and higher contract rates. The Biden administration and President Trump have proposed measures to combat rising prices, including releasing oil from strategic reserves and suspending the federal gas tax.

As the 2026 elections approach,the trucking industry is painting a grim economic picture for Republicans. The Logistics Managers' Index (LMI) for April revealed a concerning trend: hauling costs are surging at an accelerating pace.

While freight markets were already strong heading into 2026, the LMI team noted that the recent increases were unprecedented. They described the situation as 'good news for carriers in the near-term' but expressed uncertainty about the long-term implications. Firms are reportedly building up inventories and consolidating shipments to avoid transportation surcharges, leading to increased warehouse utilization and rent prices. The primary driver behind this trend is the global spike in gas prices, fueled by war-related supply constraints and geopolitical tensions.

The national average gas price reached $4.43 per gallon, with Californians paying the highest at $6.08 and Oklahomans paying the lowest at $3.94. The Biden administration has taken steps to combat rising prices, selling 180 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in 2022. president Trump has proposed a similar relocate, with the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels from member nations' reserves.

Additionally, Trump has expressed support for suspending the federal gas tax. Meanwhile, diesel prices have reached $5.55 per gallon, significantly impacting the economy as most delivery vehicles sprint on diesel. Trucking firms are passing on increased diesel pRices to consumers through surcharge fees and higher contract rates.

The supply chain trade publication reported the steepest one-method rate increases since 2021, with large logistics firms planning mid- to high-single-digit contract increases. companies are advised to lock in capacity with high-acceptance carriers now or face higher prices later. In contrast, freight rail networks offer a more efficient alternative, with privately maintained networks outpacing competitors in many nations





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Trucking Prices Economic Picture 2026 Elections Logistics Managers' Index Gas Price Spikes Supply Constraints Diesel Prices Contract Rates Biden Administration President Trump Strategic Petroleum Reserve Federal Gas Tax

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