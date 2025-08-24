Trucking Industry Grapples with Visa Pause Following Fatal Crash

The aftermath of a fatal truck accident in Florida has ignited a debate over foreign truck driver visas. Responding to calls for stricter immigration enforcement, the Biden administration has temporarily paused the issuance of three visa categories commonly used by foreign truckers. The move has been met with both support and apprehension from various stakeholders within the trucking industry.

The August 12th truck crash, which resulted in multiple fatalities, has triggered a complex political debate in the United States concerning foreign truck driver visas . Florida Governor Ron DeSantis seized upon the incident, alleging in a social media post that foreign drivers are “endangering American lives and undercutting the livelihoods of American truckers.

” While DeSantis provided no specific details about the extent of the proposed visa restrictions, his statement sparked concerns within the trucking industry about the potential impact on a significant portion of the workforce.The Biden administration responded with a directive pausing the issuance of three types of visas commonly used by foreign truck drivers: the H-2B visa for temporary workers, the E-2 visa for investors, and the EB-3 visa for skilled workers. While the H-2B visa is generally capped at 66,000 per year, only a small percentage is allocated to truck drivers. According to Jeff Joseph, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, approximately 1,500 truck driver visas were issued under the H-2B program this fiscal year, and 1,400 last year. This move was met with mixed reactions. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, a trade group representing independent truck drivers, applauded the administration, arguing that it recognized the existence of sufficient domestic drivers and aimed to restore safety standards. They contend that trucking companies often prioritize cost savings over hiring readily available independent drivers. However, other organizations, like the Laredo Motor Carriers Association, expressed relief that the pause wasn't broader, as they rely on Mexican and Canadian drivers who enter the U.S. on temporary B-1 visas. Additionally, the State Department announced a review of foreign driver screening processes, promising enhanced vetting for unauthorized individuals





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transportation Immigration Truck Driver Visas Immigration Trucking Industry Safety Standards Federal Regulations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A mourning industry grapples with the future of office securityBusiness Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »

Trucking violation questions emerge after 18-wheeler crash that killed 5 on I-20One attorney says a trucking company is responsible for the deadly crash, and he says they should no longer be trusted to haul products on U.S. freeways.

Read more »

Trucking official indicted for forgery relating to Kaufman County crash that killed 5In the latest developments in the case of a crash on I-20 in Kaufman County that killed five people, a higher-up is suspected of a crime in relation to the trucker who fell asleep at the wheel.

Read more »

Clever EV hack could reinvent diesel truckingLong-haul trucks are now being upgraded with a surprising twist, thanks to California-based startup Revoy. Their electric boost doesn't replace diesel but works alongside it to cut emissions and fuel costs without major disruption.

Read more »

Nissan Keeps On Trucking With An Upgraded FrontierThe 2026 Frontier gains additional equipment and a new Dark Armor appearance package

Read more »

‘County government is not exempt’: Lorain County grapples with soaring Ohio Edison billsThe county’s conservative budgeting approach, which avoids overcommitting funds, sometimes requires mid-year adjustments. But this year’s surge in electricity costs exceeded projections and anticipated adjustments, leaving a significant shortfall that needed addressed.

Read more »