Truck-driving preacher thwarts kidnapping with dashcam footage in South Carolina

A truck-driving preacher, Anthony J. Moore, captured a dramatic kidnapping attempt on his dashboard camera when a cuffed woman ran to him for help near Aiken, S.C., on May 29, 2026. The incident led to the arrest of Johnathan Willard, charged with kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer. Moore, who called the event a divine assignment, emphasized that he was not a hero but an instrument of God.

Allen G. Breed And Erik VerduzcoIn this frame grab from a dashboard camera video, a cuffed woman is seen running away from her alleged kidnapper near Aiken, S.C.

, on Friday, May 29, 2026. This May 2025 image provided by Betty O. Moore shows Pastor and truck driver Anthony J. Moore beside his rig in Denmark, S.C. Moore's dashboard camera captured a cuffed woman running away from her alleged kidnapper near Aiken, S.C. , on Friday, May 29, 2026.

This May 30, 2026, booking photo from the Aiken County Sheriff's Department shows Johnathan Willard, 39, who is charged with kidnapping and impersonating a law enforcement officer in connection with a dramatic incident caught on a trucker's dashboard camera. In this frame grab from a dashboard camera video, a cuffed woman is seen running away from her alleged kidnapper near Aiken, S.C. , on Friday, May 29, 2026.

A truck-driving preacher who helped thwart an alleged kidnapping attempt in South Carolina — all caught on his rig’s dashboard camera — said Thursday that he was not a hero, but a “divine” tool. Anthony J. Moore, 53, was driving a route in Aiken County, about 20 miles from the Georgia border, last Friday when a woman ran directly into his path with her hands cuffed behind her back.

The video, which has no sound, shows the drama unfold: The woman passes in front of the truck, and a man in a Cadillac that had been on the side of the road swerves in front of the truck before taking off. The woman then runs down the road, and the man drives off.

“I just see it as a divine assignment from God, because had not I been there with the dashcam ... they probably wouldn’t have caught the footage that needed to be catched,” Moore told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “It was another assignment from God, a special assignment from God. That a life needed to be saved.

” Authorities arrested Jonathan Willard, 39, of New Ellenton, on one count each of kidnapping and impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He was being held Thursday at the Aiken County Detention Center. According to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Department, the woman was taking a walk when a man in a green Cadillac"came from behind her and told her he was with the police.

” She said he took her phone and Social Security card, put her in handcuffs and placed her in the back seat of the car. The woman told police that the man pulled over by a gated property and got out. She said she tried to open the rear doors, but they were locked. As the man rummaged through the trunk, she said, she climbed over the seat and escaped through the open driver's side door.

“I let my window down and she said, ‘Please help me. He’s trying to kidnap me,’" Moore said. As the woman swerved, Moore said, the man chasing her pulled up beside him and showed “what looks to be a badge. ”After the car fled, other bystanders called 911, helped get the cuffs off the woman and gave her water.

Moore said she told him that she had just graduated the day before, and that the man had also taken her diploma. She asked Moore if he would accompany her back to the spot where she escaped, to see if the man had might have dumped her belongings. He said they found nothing. Court officials did not immediately release information about any upcoming hearings or whether Willard has an attorney.

The AP called the jail to speak with Willard, but the request was denied. Moore is pastor of Amazing Grace Ministries in Denmark, South Carolina. Moore is also a 27-year Army veteran, said his wife, Betty, an associate pastor at the church.

“When I learned that he was caught the next day I was relieved of a lot of things that he didn’t get away," he said,"to go try that again someplace else. ” Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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