Truck Crashes into Small Home After Driver Reports Alcohol Involvement

A truck crashed into a 750‑square‑foot home in Perry, North Carolina, after allegedly driving erratically on Highway 89. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries, and the homeowner, Bree Walton, suffered bruises and scrapes while still walking on crutches. Walton's husband was shocked to learn of the incident, and the family is dealing with the aftermath and community support.

Police suspect alcohol involvement; the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. WEST HAVEN — A day after she was struck by a truck that crashed into her house in Perry, a woman shared her harrowing experience for the first time on Friday.

Bree Walton, still walking on crutches and showing significant bruises and scrapes, said she had just barely put her baby, Laynee, down for a nap in the next room on Thursday and was wearing her AirPods as she was folding laundry.

"I heard tires screeching, and so I hurried and looked out my blinds, and then I just saw the truck flying at me," Walton recalled. "I was able to take two or three steps, and then just crushed into the wall, and that's all I really remember.

"to Perry Police Chief Scott Hancey, a northbound truck was reported as driving "erratically" on Highway 89 before it collided with a car, veered off the road, went down an embankment and crashed into Walton's house. Investigators said they suspected alcohol may have played a factor. They said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"I've always had that fear because it's a busy road, but not going and hitting my house," Walton said. "I just remember being hit by everything and waking up and trying to get out of there as fast as I could," Walton said. Her husband, Gavon Walton, was not home at the time and was shocked to receive a call about what happened.

"You hear about things like that happening, but not to this extent," he said. "Our house is small — only like 750 square feet — so the truck was pretty much in our entire house, and it's a crazy event. "" just barely figuring it out and trying to get out what we can salvage from the house and see what they can do to repair it," he said. "I don't want to go back," Bree Walton said.

"I don't think I could ever live there again. " The husband and wife expressed gratitude for the support already shown to them by family, friends and the community. " just glad that I'm OK, OK, we're all OK," Bree Walton said. "That's the most important thing.

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Andrew Adams is an award-winning journalist and reporter for KSL. For two decades, he's covered a variety of stories for KSL, including major crime, politics and sports.





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Truck Crash Alcohol Involvement Perry NC House Damage Community Support

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