Truck catches fire, setting off fireworks on highway

Fireworks lit up the roadside after a truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on Interstate 75 in Tennessee, stopping traffic in both directions while crews extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Fireworks lit up the roadside after a truck carrying pyrotechnics caught fire on Interstate 75 in Tennessee, stopping traffic in both directions while crews extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. The New York Knicks' planned watch party was abruptly canceled after security officials increased restrictions in preparation for President Donald Trump’s attendance nearby.

Fans expecting a lively event will be met instead with tightened access, redirected foot traffic, and a heavy security presence as authorities will shift focus to managing the high‑profile visit. CNN's Gloria Pazmino reports. Five people were stabbed Sunday at Penn Station in New York and the suspect is in custody, according to a law enforcement official.

On the heels of his separate summits in Beijing with the US and Russian presidents, Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Monday for his first visit to the country in seven years. CNN's Steven Jiang explains why the rare trip matters. Iran fired ballistic missiles into northern Israel on Sunday night, the first time since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Last week, Iran threatened to attack Israel directly if Israel struck Beirut.

Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the Lebanese capital in response to Hezbollah fire that targeted northern Israel. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports on this breaking news. Loud explosions were heard in several Iranian cities early Monday, after Israel confirmed it has struck targets in western and central Iran. It came hours after Iran fired missiles at Israeli targets in retaliation for an attack on Beirut.

CNN’s Fred Pleitgen reports on the ground in Tehran with the permission of the government. CNN maintains full editorial control of our reports. The renewed war with Israel has divided opinions on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, as Isobel Yeung found while reporting in Lebanon. A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Mindanao region in the southern Philippines, triggering tsunami alerts across the region and prompting coastal evacuations.





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