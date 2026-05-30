Truck carrying Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan crashes in eastern Afghanistan, killing 18

An Afghan Taliban official says a truck carrying Afghan refugees returning from Pakistan has overturned on a highway in eastern Afghanistan, killing at least 18 people, most of them women and children.

When Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life. Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin.

What should you do instead? FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federalesWhen Sue Tilley met Lucian Freud, it changed her life.

Now a painting of her could fetch $47 millionICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sese of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesPlastic bags don't go in the recycling bin. What should you do instead?

FDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsHumanoids dance and thread needles as Japanese robotics developers look to outdo ChineseGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales





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