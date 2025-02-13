Truce in Israel-Gaza War Enters 26th Day as Hamas Condemns Israeli Expulsions and Humanitarian Crisis Persists

A 26-day truce in the devastating Israeli war on Gaza continues, amidst reports of a revised Palestinian death toll nearing 62,000. Hamas condemns Israel's expulsion of recently released Palestinian prisoners from occupied East Jerusalem, accusing the country of attempting to 'empty the city' and further Judaize the area. The US public largely opposes President Trump's plan to occupy Gaza, revealed by a recent survey. Meanwhile, UNICEF warns of a surge in child casualties in the occupied West Bank, urging an end to the violence. In Gaza, aid efforts are underway, with over 800 trucks delivering essential supplies to the population.

A fragile truce, now spanning 26 days, has paused the devastating Israel i war on Gaza . The conflict, which has reportedly claimed the lives of over 48,222 Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000, including thousands presumed dead, has left a trail of destruction in its wake. Amidst the ongoing humanitarian crisis , Hamas has condemned Israel 's decision to expel three Palestinian prisoners who were recently released as part of a prisoner swap.

The group expressed outrage over the deportation of Tasnim Odeh, Mohammad Abu Halwa, and Zeina Barbar, along with their families, from occupied East Jerusalem. Hamas views this expulsion as part of a larger Israeli strategy to 'empty the holy city of its people' and further 'Judaisation and settlement expansion plans' in the occupied East Jerusalem. Public opinion in the United States also appears to be against President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to occupy besieged Gaza and transform it into a luxurious resort, dubbed the 'Riviera of the Middle East.' A recent survey conducted by Data for Progress revealed that 64 percent of Americans oppose this plan, with 47 percent expressing 'strong' opposition and 17 percent 'somewhat' opposition. The survey also highlighted a stark partisan divide, with 85 percent of Democratic voters opposing the proposal, while 43 percent of Republicans were against it, and 46 percent of Republican respondents supported it.Meanwhile, the occupied West Bank continues to be plagued by violence, particularly against children. UNICEF has raised the alarm over a surge in child casualties, stating that Israel has killed 13 Palestinian children in the West Bank since the beginning of the year. This includes seven children killed following a raid by Israeli forces in the north of the territory on January 19th, with the casualties including a two-and-a-half-year-old child whose pregnant mother was also wounded in the shooting. UNICEF has condemned all acts of violence against children and called for an immediate cessation of armed activity across the occupied West Bank.Efforts are underway to provide much-needed aid to the people in the Gaza Strip. The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that at least 801 trucks have entered the enclave, delivering vital supplies such as water, food, shelter, health, sanitation, hygiene, clothing, education, and other essential assistance. The UN agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) has reached 1.2 million people with food in the first two weeks of the ceasefire. OCHA emphasized the importance of seizing every opportunity afforded by the ceasefire to scale up the provision of aid to the Gaza Strip's population.





