Truce in Israel-Gaza War Enters 24th Day Amid Calls for Palestinian State and International Condemnation

A fragile truce in the Israel-Gaza conflict, now in its 24th day, highlights the ongoing humanitarian crisis and political impasse. Jordan's King Abdullah II calls for a Palestinian state, while international legal experts condemn Trump's plan to take control of Gaza. The Israeli military continues offensive operations in the West Bank, while Palestinian groups denounce US involvement and Israeli actions.

A fragile truce, now in its 24th day, hangs over the Israel-Gaza conflict, a war that has reportedly claimed the lives of over 48,208 Palestinians, a figure revised upward to nearly 62,000 by officials who have added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead. Amidst these grim realities, Jordan's King Abdullah II, ahead of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, called for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

This meeting, scheduled for later on Tuesday, will focus on regional developments, particularly the volatile situation in the Palestinian territories. King Abdullah engaged in discussions with US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz on Monday, touching upon bilateral relations and Palestinian-related developments. A royal court statement emphasized the urgency of achieving 'just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution,' highlighting the 'pivotal role' played by the US in advancing regional peace efforts. Separately, the Israeli military announced the notification of Shlomo Mansour's family, an 85-year-old at the time of the attack, of his death based on 'intelligence gathered in recent months.'Meanwhile, UN humanitarian officials reported a significant increase in aid flows into Gaza since the ceasefire agreement took effect on January 19. This includes crucial items like tents, previously facing Israeli restrictions. Jens Laerke, UN humanitarian office (OCHA) spokesperson, stated during a Geneva press briefing: 'We have been able to scale up humanitarian operations significantly with food, medical and shelter supplies and other aid during the ceasefire period.'Adding to the complexities, Israel initiated the construction of a new settlement in the West Bank amidst escalating military tensions. This development, according to Palestinian official Moayad Shaaban, who heads the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, involves the building of the Nahal Hilts settlement on Palestinian land in the Battir village of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank. Shaaban asserts that Israel approved this construction in response to global recognition of the Palestinian state last year.Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered eight more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel's ongoing war since October 2023 to 48,219, as reported by the Health Ministry. The ministry's statement also revealed that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire within the last 24 hours. Furthermore, 10 injured individuals were admitted to hospitals, raising the total number of injured to 111,665 since the start of the Israeli offensive. In a separate development, relatives of Israeli captives in Gaza staged demonstrations in West Jerusalem, demanding the government finalize a prisoner exchange agreement with Palestinians. Scores of Israelis blocked a major highway in the city prior to a security cabinet meeting scheduled for Tuesday to discuss the fate of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Hamas. A statement issued by the captives' families accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of 'procrastinating and doing everything' to sabotage the agreement. Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group, announced Monday that it would delay the next hostage release in response to Israeli violations of the Gaza agreement. International legal experts have condemned US President Donald Trump's plan to 'take over' Gaza and forcibly remove Palestinians, stating that it violates international law. They argue that Trump's proposal to expel Palestinians and place Gaza under US control perpetuates a systematic policy of displacement dating back to 1948, constituting a war crime under the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute. Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian lands and compensate for the damage inflicted. 'At the core of the problem is Israel's insistence on its policy of occupation, invasion, and massacre. Just like in the previous ones, we saw that Israel did not keep its promises in the latest ceasefire agreement,' Erdogan stated during a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his visit to Malaysia.Palestinian groups have denounced Trump's plan, labeling it a 'declaration of war' aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land. 'Trump's recent statements reflect the true face of the American-Zionist partnership in the aggression on our people,' reads a statement by the Follow-up Committee of the National and Islamic Forces, an umbrella organization representing most Palestinian groups. The Israeli army has intensified its offensive in the Jenin area of the occupied northern West Bank. Eyewitnesses report that the Israeli army raided Jenin's eastern neighborhood, deployed snipers on building rooftops, and embarked on destroying infrastructure and private property. Israeli army bulldozers have reportedly destroyed several vehicles and commercial shops in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, according to eyewitnesses.





trtworld / 🏆 101. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel-Gaza Conflict Truce Palestinian State Humanitarian Crisis International Law Donald Trump Occupation West Bank

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Middle East latest: Palestinian prime minister says Palestinian Authority should run Gaza in futureThe Palestinian prime minister says it's unacceptable for any entity other than the Palestinian Authority to run the Gaza Strip in the future. Mohammad Mustafa made the comments Wednesday on a visit to Norway as Israel and Hamas appear to be at the closest point yet to sealing a deal to end 15 months of war.

Read more »

Israel Approves Truce in Gaza After Over 46,000 Palestinian CasualtiesIsrael's government approves a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict with Gaza, following over 46,000 Palestinian casualties. The agreement, mediated by Qatar, includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Read more »

Palestinian Resistance Triumphs: Israel Fails to Achieve War Objectives in GazaDespite its overwhelming military might, Israel has failed to crush Hamas and the Palestinian resistance in Gaza. A recent ceasefire agreement, secured through international mediation, has seen Hamas achieve many of its key demands, further highlighting the resilience and strength of the Palestinian movement.

Read more »

Over 38,000 Palestinian Children Orphaned by Israel's Gaza WarA Palestinian Health Ministry official reports that over 38,000 children have been orphaned as a result of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The official details the staggering number of children who lost their fathers, mothers, or both parents, highlighting the devastating impact of the war on Gaza's population. The first phase of a ceasefire agreement has come into effect, aiming to bring an end to the violence and facilitate a long-term peace.

Read more »

Hamas Releases Female Israeli Soldiers, Israel Frees Palestinian Prisoners in Fragile Gaza CeasefireIn a significant development, Hamas militants released four captive female Israeli soldiers to the Red Cross in Gaza City, marking a step forward in the fragile ceasefire agreement. In return, Israel fulfilled its commitment by freeing 200 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences for deadly attacks against Israelis. The release of the soldiers and prisoners, while celebrated by many, is overshadowed by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the uncertainty surrounding the future of the truce.

Read more »

Israeli Truce Breaches: Violence Erupts in Lebanon and GazaThe ceasefire agreement in Israel's war on Gaza, which has claimed over 47,283 Palestinian lives, faces breaches as violence flares in Lebanon and Gaza. Israeli forces open fire on residents attempting to return to their villages in southern Lebanon, resulting in multiple casualties, including a Lebanese soldier. Simultaneously, in Gaza, Palestinian deaths continue despite the truce, with Israeli gunfire claiming lives and injuring others. Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire by preventing Palestinian return to northern Gaza.

Read more »