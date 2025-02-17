Tru Washington Leads New Mexico to Eighth Straight Win Over Utah State

New Mexico's Tru Washington scored 25 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the game, to lead the Lobos to an 82-79 victory over Utah State, extending their winning streak to eight games.

Tru Washington erupted for 25 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the game, leading New Mexico to an 82-79 victory over Utah State on Sunday. This win extends the Lobos' winning streak to an impressive eight games. Washington's performance was instrumental in the comeback, as he sank the first of two free throws to give New Mexico a 77-76 lead with 56 seconds remaining. He then sealed the deal with a 3-pointer with nine seconds on the clock, extending the lead to four points.

Despite Utah State's valiant effort, led by Mason Falslev's 27 points, six rebounds, and five steals, New Mexico held on for the win. Falslev's 3-pointer with four seconds left brought Utah State within a point, but Donovan Dent's clutch free throws with one second remaining secured the victory for the Lobos. Dent finished with 23 points and three blocks for New Mexico, while Nelly Junior Joseph added 15 points. For Utah State, Drake Allen contributed 13 points, 10 assists, and three steals to complement Martinez's 21 points. The first half saw Dent lead the way for New Mexico with 11 points, but the Aggies entered the break with a 42-36 advantage. Washington stepped up in the second half, scoring 19 points to fuel the Lobos' comeback victory





