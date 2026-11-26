Ogden businesses David Andora and Sean Hunt volunteer to overhaul the city's Santa Claus parade float, replacing old glitter with vintage LED lights and mid-century reindeer ahead of Saturday's event.

David Andora and Sean Hunt of the Ogden -based company Tru-Tone have completed a comprehensive renovation of the float used by Santa Claus for the upcoming Holiday Electric Light Parade. The overhaul transforms the iconic vehicle into a mid-century modern display just in time for the Saturday evening event.

The original float suffered from significant wear, featuring outdated gold and white glitter that gave it the appearance of a nineties shopping mall display. Andora and Hunt stripped the structure down to its core components and rebuilt it with a specific vintage aesthetic that honors its history while modernizing its visual appeal.

Also read Battlestar Galactica Pilot 33 Sets Tone For Show

They repainted the nine fiberglass reindeer, which previously sat in a huddle on the float surface, to resemble toy reindeer from the 1950s. The reindeer, including the recognizable figure of Rudolph, are now mounted on posts in dynamic flying poses. This structural change lifts the animals into the air, creating a sense of movement that was absent in the previous static arrangement.

The renovation also involved replacing the old lighting system with thousands of vintage-style LED bulbs designed to mimic the warm glow of incandescent lights. Tru-Tone, a company that sells LED Christmas bulbs replicating the look of vintage incandescent lights, covered the cost of the lights themselves as part of a volunteer project for the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City officials approached the Tru-Tone owners over the summer after recognizing that the float required more than simple light repairs. Andora noted that both he and Hunt had prior experience designing parade floats in Chicago, which prepared them for the complexity of this project. They decided to take on the task as a volunteer service for the city, covering the cost of the lights and providing their labor.

David Andora explained that the initial state of the float was quite rundown, with tinsel falling off and some lights needing repair. He described the previous reindeer arrangement as looking sad and cluttered. The new design centers the reindeer more prominently, ensuring they are the focal point of the display rather than being obscured by excessive glitter.

Ashley Bockwoldt, the director of cultural services for the city of Ogden, expressed amazement at the transformation. She stated that while the float had received minor overhauls in previous years, this was the most significant upgrade they had seen. Bockwoldt noted that she had no idea how amazing the result would be until seeing the initial photos of the progress.

The director emphasized the importance of the parade for local children, stating that parades and holiday activities are primarily about the youth. She highlighted that Santa Claus is a major attraction for families attending the event. Having a revitalized and magical-looking float ensures the holiday experience remains impactful for young attendees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Holiday Electric Light Parade is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Ogden. The event serves as the official precursor to the annual lighting of the Christmas Village. This village consists of small, Christmas-themed structures placed around the grounds of the Ogden Municipal Building for the holiday season.

Residents and visitors can view the newly revamped float as it makes its way through the parade route. The event aims to bring the community together for a festive celebration, marking the beginning of the holiday light season in Ogden. The successful renovation by Tru-Tone ensures the float will be a standout feature for this years celebration.