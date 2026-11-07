TRT World Forum 2026 Panelists Estimate $75 Billion Reconstruction Cost for Gaza

Experts at the TRT World Forum 2026 outlined the massive financial burden of Middle East conflicts, estimating $75 billion for Gaza and $20 billion for Lebanon to restore infrastructure.

Leading economists and international officials convened at the TRT World Forum 2026 in Istanbul to confront the severe economic consequences of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The session highlighted the urgent need for substantial funding for post-war reconstruction alongside the growing uncertainties threatening global financial stability. These critical discussions took place during the 10th edition of the forum, which operated under the theme A World Without a Center: Who Leads When the Rules Run Out?.

Panelists Estimate Massive Reconstruction Costs

Former Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurria provided precise financial estimates for the rebuilding efforts required in war-torn nations. He projected that Lebanon would require approximately $20 billion to reconstruct its devastated infrastructure. The cost for Gaza was estimated to be even higher at a minimum of $75 billion. Gurria further stated that Syria would need roughly three times that amount, totaling approximately $225 billion. He emphasized that these massive sums must be financed through contributions from multilateral and regional development banks. Additionally, he called for financial support from the US, the EU, Gulf countries, and various national governments.

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Lebanon Faces Infrastructure Crisis

Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri addressed the ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory and the destruction of numerous villages. He identified the plight of displaced people as one of the most pressing challenges facing the nation today. Mitri stressed that infrastructure must be fully repaired to enable displaced citizens to return home and rebuild their lives. He acknowledged the devastating impact of the conflicts on Lebanese society but remained optimistic about the possibility of recovery. Mitri affirmed that recovery and rebuilding are always possible regardless of how deeply society has been divided.

Global Market Risks and Energy Prices

European Policy Centre Chief Executive Fabian Zuleeg warned that the impact on global markets and trade depends largely on the duration of the conflicts. He noted that energy prices are already creating significant economic challenges for Europe. Zuleeg pointed out that while energy supply restrictions have not yet emerged, prolonged instability could eventually lead to severe supply shortages. He also highlighted the risks posed by sluggish economic growth and high inflation across European markets. Furthermore, he noted that developments in the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine war are actively reshaping Europe's economic and security policies.

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Private Sector Debt and Financial Instability

University College London Honorary Professor Steve Keen argued that the global economy places excessive emphasis on public debt metrics. He contended that private-sector borrowing is one of the main underlying drivers of financial instability. Keen revealed that the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product (GDP) had risen from 63 percent to 75 percent over the past 70 years. In stark contrast, the private-sector debt-to-GDP ratio had surged from 55 percent to 155 percent. He argued that conventional economic policies have largely overlooked the growing risks associated with private-sector debt. Keen added that speculative activities in the private financial sector and its financing of the military-industrial sector pose significant risks to the global economy.

Regional Capital Plays Critical Role

The discussion emphasized the importance of sharing financial risks among international partners to stabilize the region. Gurria said that Gulf capital could play a particularly significant role in financing the region's recovery. This perspective aligns with the broader call for diversified funding sources to support reconstruction. The panel concluded that without coordinated international support and attention to private debt, the economic fallout from regional conflicts could persist for years. The forum served as a critical platform for addressing these complex economic and security challenges.