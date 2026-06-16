Troy University camera equipment stolen from bus at College World Series

Troy University had $35,000 in camera equipment stolen from a team bus at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

OMAHA, Neb. — Troy’s first appearance in the College World Series has produced lots of Kodak moments for the Alabama school. Only Troy’s photographers are having to use borrowed equipment to capture them after thieves stole cameras and lenses valued at $35,000 from the team bus.

The theft was discovered after Troy arrived at Charles Schwab Field for its game against Mississippi on Sunday. According to a police report, a Troy official reported the theft shortly before noon. The bus had been parked near the team hotel since about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Omaha Police spokesman Michael Pecha said Monday no arrests had been made and that the investigation continues.

The NCAA, local organizer CWS Inc. and host institutions Creighton and Nebraska-Omaha lent equipment to Troy photographers who shot pictures of the 12-8 win over the Rebels and shared some of their content with the school. Adam Prendergast, Troy’s executive associate athletic director for communications, said he couldn’t thank them enough for the help to “capture what was a historic day for Troy Baseball and Troy Athletics.

” “The real story here is those that stepped in yesterday to help out,” he added.

“Honestly, that’s the most important thing. ”





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