Troy rallies for 12-8 win that knocks Ole Miss out of College World Series

Troy advances to play again Tuesday in the College World Series after beating Ole Miss 12-8 in an elimination game that is sending the Rebels back to Oxford.

OMAHA, Neb. — Jabe Boroff hit the tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning and Troy and its potent offense kept the program’s first College World Series appearance going with a 12-8 win over Ole Miss in an elimination game Sunday.

The Trojans erased a four-run deficit to post their 18th come-from-behind win of the season and advance to a game Tuesday against the loser of the West Virginia-North Carolina game Sunday night.

“I know the city of Troy is absolutely loving this,” said Boroff, among seven Alabama natives on the team. “What really means the most is everybody’s got our back and everybody wants to see us win. ” Ole Miss went two-games-and-out in its first trip to Charles Schwab Field since winning the national championship in 2022. Southeastern Conference teams had won 13 straight against non-SEC opponents in the CWS before the Rebels lost to North Carolina and Troy.

Troy, which lost 7-5 to West Virginia on Friday, ramped up an offense that arrived in Omaha averaging 10.6 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament. The conditions were perfect for the 3-hour, 54-minute offensive free-for-all — sunny, 70 degrees at first pitch and a 15-mph wind blowing out. The teams combined for 26 hits and six homers, second-most in a game at the 15-year-old stadium.

It was the first time since 2001 at Rosenblatt Stadium that each team went deep three times.

“Credit Troy for getting the big hit time and time again,” Rebels coach Mike Bianco said. “You look at the back half of the game, we scored runs but we just couldn’t stop them. ”The Trojans gave up two runs in the first inning and were down 6-2 in the fourth after Brayden Randle and Collin Reuters launched two-run homers to almost the same spot in the right-field seats.

“I can say it jokingly now that we had to get on the guys after the first inning,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “I didn’t think we were ready to go. I hope there weren’t any hot mics. Might get in trouble on that.

But you have to do what you have to do to produce results. ” Troy’s Sean Darnell, who homered in the second inning, came up in the fifth with two outs and bases loaded. Hunter Elliott balked to bring in a run and Darnell singled in two more to cut it to 6-5.

Jimmy Janicki’s team-leading 21st homer tied it at 6 in the seventh and Boroff, after his two-run double, scored on Houston Markham’s base hit to put the Trojans up 9-6.

“Losers stop when it gets tough, and that’s not what our guys do,” Meade said. “And that’s why they’re getting everything they deserve right now and hopefully a lot more. ”\Prattville man killed in pickup truck crash in Macon County Alabama seeks to execute man convicted of killing two people in Dallas County by lethal injection after court ruled against nitrogen method





ALNewsNetwork / 🏆 583. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Virginia Secures First College World Series Victory Over TroyWest Virginia head coach Steve Sabins praised Troy's strong performance while highlighting his team's fearless, aggressive play in a 7-5 win that marked the Mountaineers' inaugural College World Series triumph, noting key contributions from Armani Guzman, Ian Korn, and reliever Ben McDougal.

Read more »

Late rally surges Troy past Ole Miss for first Omaha victoryThe Trojans overcame a 4-run deficit with 8 runs from the 5th to 8th innings to take down the Rebels 12-8 and advance on in the Men's College World Series losers bracket.

Read more »

What Went Wrong for Ole Miss in Loss Against Troy in Baseball CWSOle Miss suffered a tough loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels last Friday, forcing them to face Troy in a win or go home situaution. Despite going up 6-2 early

Read more »

2 Moments That Changed Everything For Ole Miss in College World Series EliminationThe Ole Miss Rebels fought hard but came up short against the Troy Trojans in a 12-8 loss, eliminating the Rebels from the postseason and ending their season. O

Read more »