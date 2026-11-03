Troy Police Charge Two Men with Murder in Carlique Miller Shooting

Troy Police Chief Danny Barron details murder charges against Keifer Jayden Walker and Dejuane Lamar Washington regarding the death of Troy University student Carlique Miller.

Troy Police Chief Danny Barron has released significant new developments in the homicide investigation concerning Carlique Miller, a student at Troy University who was fatally shot. The shooting occurred on Thursday evening, prompting a multi-agency response that has resulted in multiple arrests and substantial bail hearings throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Authorities have identified two primary suspects facing serious felonies related to the death. Keifer Jayden Walker, an 18-year-old resident of Montgomery, and Dejuane Lamar Washington, a 20-year-old from Gadsden, are both currently held in custody and charged with murder. Their continued detention underscores the severity of the charges as the Pike County judicial system processes their cases.

Also read Action 8 Update: Three arrests made in Troy shooting that left student dead

Bail Amounts And Suspect Release

Pike County Judge granted bail to the two men on Monday evening, setting the financial requirements at $150,000 for Dejuane Lamar Washington and $100,000 for Keifer Jayden Walker. These substantial bonds reflect the gravity of the murder charges they face as the investigation continues to gather evidence and witness statements regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

A third individual, Parker Hughes Thompson, also 18 and from Wetumpka, was released on bond over the weekend. Thompson faces charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with a $1,500 bond and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance with a $5,000 bond. His release occurred prior to the Monday bail hearings for the other two suspects.

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Robbery Allegations And Legal Distinctions

The discrepancy in charges between the suspects has drawn attention from the public and media outlets. Chief Barron and Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox clarified that Parker Hughes Thompson was a victim of a robbery committed by Walker and Washington. This distinction explains why Thompson faces property and drug-related charges while the other two face murder charges.

District Attorney James Tarbox addressed the community concerns regarding the legal outcomes, stating that the law is the law and they are going to follow the law. He emphasized that while the community may have desires for different outcomes, the prosecution is bound by legal statutes and the specific roles each suspect played in the incident.

Incident Details And Victim Status

Officers responded to the 600 block of Elm Street in Troy around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, where they discovered Carlique Miller unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. First responders attempted cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the scene, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Miller was confirmed dead, marking a tragic end to the lives of a Troy University student.

It remains unclear exactly how Carlique Miller was involved in the altercation that led to his death. Authorities have not confirmed if he was a participant in the robbery or if he was simply a bystander who was present during the criminal activity. The distinction is critical for understanding the full scope of the events that transpired that night.

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Community Response And Ongoing Probe

Troy University Police, the Pike County Sheriff's Office, the Pike County Coroner's Office, and the District Attorney's Office are all assisting with the ongoing investigation. The university community is deeply saddened by the loss, with a spokesperson extending heartfelt condolences to Miller's family and friends as they grieve this tragic event.

The Troy University Student Counseling Center is currently available to support students affected by this tragic event. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to piece together the timeline of events. No further details regarding self-defense claims have been released, as officials stated it is not appropriate at this time to get into specifics of facts.