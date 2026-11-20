The Detroit Tigers and right-hander Troy Melton agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $98 million.

The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year, $46.5 million contract extension with right-handed pitcher Troy Melton, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a club option for 2033 and can max out at $98 million.

Passan described it as a big payday for the 25-year-old with 160 career Major League innings. Melton would have reached free agency after the 2031 season. The extension gives Detroit at least two extra years of control and buys out his arbitration years. It is the longest contract for a pitcher in Detroit since Justin Verlander's seven-year extension in 2013.

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Troy Melton Pitching Stats And Performance

Melton was converted to a starting role last season and has posted an 11-7 record with a 2.76 ERA across 160 career innings. In 2026, his second year in Detroit, he had a 2.76 ERA in 20 starts over 114.1 innings, striking out 94 batters. His most dominant stretch came in July, when he recorded a 0.92 ERA in 29 1/3 innings across five starts. Melton also has a solid playoff track record.

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After a rough outing against the Guardians in the 2025 AL wild-card series, he tossed eight innings in three appearances against the Mariners in the ALDS, with eight strikeouts and just one run allowed. One concern is his ability to stay healthy. Melton began the 2026 campaign on the injured list due to right-arm troubles, and his season was shortened due to elbow inflammation. He was told he can proceed as normal this offseason.

Detroit Tigers Roster Strategy And Scott Harris

The Tigers are determined to build through drafted players under President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris. Melton was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of San Diego State and has cemented his spot as a key piece of Detroit's future. After the trade of Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tigers sought reliability in their rotation. They found it in Melton, who is now under team control for the foreseeable future.

Fans quickly saw the rotation would be fine without a back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, especially with Melton in the group. 2027 will be a big season for Melton. He must show he can stay healthy while continuing the dominance he had in 2026. He commanded the zone tremendously all season and gave Detroit a chance to win.

Detroit Tigers Postseason Hopes And Future Plans

With Framber Valdez set to lead the team in 2027, fans shouldn't be surprised if Melton helps get Detroit back to the postseason. The club option for 2033 gives Melton several years to improve his value before he eventually becomes a free agent for the first time. The Tigers previously agreed to an eight-year extension with eventual Rookie of the Year Kevin McGonigle during the 2026 season, making him one of the franchise's faces.

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Melton's extension ensures he is one of the faces, if not the potential future ace, of the franchise.