The case that led to the resignation of former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin came to a resolution on Friday when Troy McAlister, the man charged with killing two women while driving a stolen car on New Year's Eve, 2020, pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

The high-profile criminal case that fueled the recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is coming to a close. It was New Year's Eve 2020 when two women were struck and killed by a stolen car investigators say was driven by Troy McAllister, who pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of vehicular manslaughter, which carries a possible 20-year sentence.

With time already served, it could mean 12 years in prison. The man who struck and killed two women while driving on New Year's Eve, 2020 pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Troy McAlister pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter, which carries a possible sentence of 21 years in prison. McAlister's case was very high profile, and fueled the effort to recall then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

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The case that led to the resignation of former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin came to a resolution on Friday when Troy McAlister, the man charged with killing two women while driving a stolen car on New Year's Eve, 2020, pleaded guilty to the charges against him. McAlister was driving a stolen car when he struck 60-year-old Elizabaeth Platt and 27-year-old Hanako Abe as they were crossing the street in downtown San Francisco.

McAlister pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter, which carries a possible 21-year-sentence. With the time he's already served, McAlister may end up serving 12 years in prison.

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"I think there are mixed emotions about the resolution in this case. We’ve got one family that is satisfied with this plea and with the sentence that accompanies it, but I also have a grieving mother who is not and wanted a public trial," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

"We’re doing our best each and every day to balance all the interest both of the interest of our victims and their families but also the risks of going to trial and what that looks like. "The case made headlines when it came to light that McAlister had been arrested multiple times in the months leading up to the crash, but the DA's office had declined to press charges, which fueled the charge to recall then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Jenkins says the way the case was initially brought tied her hands in terms of how to process, and that a plea deal was the best chance for getting meaningful accountability.

"So much of the outcome in this case, however, is tethered to things that happened before I ever took office," Jenkins said. "The way that this case was charged by the Boudin administration and arguments made by the public defender's office after I took over, and so we were having to live with the way that this case was undercharged from the start.

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"The public defender's office declined to comment on this case, saying that McAlister will have a chance to speak for himself at his sentencing hearing on Dec. 11.