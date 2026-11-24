The Trojans' 45-7 Senior Day loss to Georgia Southern was tied for the second-worst of Troy's FBS era.

TROY, Ala. - The Troy Trojans will close out their football season Saturday on the road against Arkansas State, looking to bounce back from a 45-7 loss to Georgia Southern on Senior Day.

The defeat was tied for the second-worst of Troy’s Football Bowl Subdivision era. Now, head coach Gerad Parker and the Trojans are turning their attention to one final opportunity to finish the season with a win. Parker opened the week by asking what the team has left to play for. His answer started with the love of the game and the players who will take the field for the final time in their college careers.

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“Because we love it, because it’s our jobs, and certainly because we want to help young men become the best versions of themselves on and off the field,” Parker said. “That’s reason enough, because we love the game. And after that, we sure hope that our players in this locker room still want to play for each other and our seniors that are playing in their last college game on the road.

” The Trojans have areas to clean up as they prepare for the Red Wolves, including turnovers, fourth-quarter execution and the running game. Troy finished with minus-7 rushing yards against Georgia Southern. Arkansas State will be led by interim head coach Jalen Ortiz, but Parker said he expects the Red Wolves to maintain much of what they have done on the field since Ortiz took over.

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“I think their systems stay in place and have stayed in place since he’s taken over,” Parker said. “You see that on tape. Those guys are still playing extremely hard for him. ” Parker also spoke about the future of the Trojans, saying he is excited about the incoming recruiting class.

First, his team will try to send its seniors out with a victory. Troy and Arkansas State are scheduled to kick off Saturday at 2 p.m. in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!