Troy Jackson topples Republican Susan Collins in Maine Senate race

Democrat Troy Jackson defeated five-term Republican Sen. Susan Collins in Maine, despite only becoming his party’s nominee in July.

Troy Jackson topples Republican Susan Collins in Maine Senate racePresident Trump says he will accept the results of the election President Donald Trump said he will accept tonight’s results, shutting down — for now — questions about whether he would challenge the outcome.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told the New York Times. Democrat Amy Acton reflected on her journey from childhood homelessness to becoming a doctor and now projected as Ohio’s next governor as she celebrated her win over Republican Vivek Ramaswamy. The former state health director will become the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Democrat to win the office since 2006. Democrats in Georgia celebrate as CNN projects that Sen.

Also read Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican survivor, tries to defend seat against Democrat Troy Jackson

Jon Ossoff will win reelection in Georgia, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Collins. CNN’s Victor Blackwell explains why the victory is so important for Democrats looking to regain control of the Senate. Republican Rep.

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Byron Donalds is projected to become Florida’s next governor and is the first Black person to hold the office. During his acceptance speech, Donalds said he received a call from President Donald Trump congratulating him. Supporters at the North Carolina headquarters of former Gov. Roy Cooper celebrate as he is projected to win the Senate seat that has long evaded Democrats.

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas will win New Hampshire’s open Senate seat, CNN projects, making history as the first out gay man to be elected to the chamber.