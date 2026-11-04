Troy Jackson Launches Final Campaign Push to Defeat Susan Collins

Former Maine State Senate President Troy Jackson releases a video ad urging voters to oust Sen. Susan Collins in the final hours before Election Day.

Former Maine State Senate President Troy Jackson has initiated a final, high-intensity campaign drive to unseat US Senator Susan Collins in the critical days leading up to the general election. Jackson, a progressive Democrat who launched his bid in July following the withdrawal of former nominee Graham Platner, is leveraging recent packed campaign events to highlight his grassroots support against the incumbent Republican senator.

Grassroots Momentum and Voter Engagement

Jackson posted a promotional video on Tuesday showcasing the energy at his recent town halls, where he emphasized the surge in new political participation among Mainers. He stated that he is witnessing a significant shift in voter behavior, noting that individuals who have not previously engaged in the political process are now showing up to vote. The former state senator asserted that ordinary citizens are the foundation of the nation and have historically generated wealth for billionaires through their labor.

Also read Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican survivor, tries to defend seat against Democrat Troy Jackson

At one of the featured events, Jackson declared that he is seeing the results of a long wait for political awakening. He told the crowd that the American people, who have contributed their blood, sweat, and tears, deserve a representative who acknowledges their contributions rather than ignoring their struggles. Jackson argued that Senator Collins needs to come out and listen to the voices of those she represents, asserting that her campaign signs claiming she is 'Our Senator' do not reflect the reality of her constituents' lives.

Policy Critiques and Legislative Voting Record

The campaign ad serves as a direct counter to Collins' perennial characterization of herself as a moderate, independent-minded senator. Jackson seeks to align the New Englander's only remaining Republican US Senator with President Donald Trump, whose approval ratings have reportedly dropped to the low 30s. Jackson cited Trump's war on Iran, tariff policies driving up gas and grocery prices, and a mass deportation agenda that has separated families as evidence of Collins' complicity in policies that harm everyday people.

Advertisement

Jackson specifically criticized Collins for her voting record on immigration enforcement and social welfare issues. He pointed to her vote to confirm two anti-abortion federal judges, actions he highlighted despite her public claims of supporting abortion rights. Furthermore, Jackson condemned Collins for her support of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he argued helped secure the largest tax cuts in history, benefiting the wealthy while neglecting public services.

Controversies and Alleged Pay-to-Play Schemes

The campaign also addressed serious allegations regarding Collins' legislative decisions and ethical conduct. Jackson accused the senator of paying for the bullets at Donald Trump's command when Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a Colombian immigrant and resident of Biddeford, Maine, was shot to death by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in July. Jackson used this tragic event to illustrate the human cost of the immigration policies Collins supports.

Additionally, Jackson cited a report by ProPublica detailing a pay-to-play scheme in which Collins directed millions of taxpayer dollars to a defense contractor whose CEO had donated to her campaign. He described Collins as an arsonist who helps set the fire and then wants credit for bringing a cup of water, suggesting she takes credit for her actions while ignoring the destruction caused. He also criticized her for supporting tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans while failing to provide adequate funding for everyday Mainers.

Election Day Logistics and Final Call to Action

As polls open for the general election, Jackson is urging Mainers to vote until 8:00 pm. He reminded voters that they can register at their election sites on Election Day, emphasizing that it is their time to make their voices heard. Jackson shared another post showing himself greeting Mainers at the polls, reiterating that there is always money for bombs and income tax cuts for the wealthy, but never enough for ordinary people.

Advertisement

Collins has attempted to brand herself as a senator who works for Maine rather than just those at the top, but Jackson maintains that no one in her life feels that she truly represents them. The progressive candidate argues that voters have an opportunity to beat back what he describes as forces of fascism and confront the billionaires who are rigging the economy and democracy. He calls for a bolder set of solutions than those offered by either major party, urging a working-class movement to fight for real change.