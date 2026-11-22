Georgia Southern has steamrolled Troy 45-7, handing the Trojans their third straight loss.

TROY, Ala. — Georgia Southern steamrolled Troy 45-7 today, handing the Trojans their third straight loss. Georgia Southern quarterback Max Johnson completed 22 of 26 passes for 227 yards for the Eagles .

The senior connected with Alex Taylor from 12 yards out to open the scoring, then threw a 45-yarder to Andre Greene Jr. for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Johnson and Jeremiah Ware teamed up on a 22-yarder for a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Also read Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech Basketball vs Georgia

Troy quarterback Goose Crowder had a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lovett late in the third quarter for the Trojans , but Tripp Bryant kicked a 35-yard field goal and the Eagles led 24-7. Sophomore backup Weston Bryan threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Greene early in the fourth quarter, and Taeo Todd and Ty Cummings added touchdown runs to set the final margin.

Advertisement

Brandon Tyson intercepted a Crowder pass on the first play of the game and returned it 26 yards to the Troy 6-yard line. Johnson found Taylor two plays later after a holding penalty moved them back for a 7-0 lead and Georgia Southern never looked back. Crowder had 134 yards on 17-for-26 passing. The Trojans rushed 21 times for minus-7 yards. (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.