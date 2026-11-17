An administrator at Charles Henderson Middle School in Troy, Alabama, has been suspended pending investigation following a report of inappropriate language used during a school assembly.

Troy City Schools superintendent has initiated immediate personnel action against an administrator at Charles Henderson Middle School in Troy, Alabama. The decision follows allegations that the unnamed staff member used a racial slur during a recent school assembly. Superintendent announced the administrative leave on Tuesday afternoon, confirming that the district is addressing the matter internally.

District Leadership Responds to Incident

The superintendent stated that the administrator was using the prohibited term as an example of language that students are not permitted to use. While the intent was instructional, the superintendent clarified that speaking the word aloud did not meet the professional standards expected of administrators and staff members. The district leadership emphasized that the exact word used was not confirmed in the public statement. This distinction is critical as the internal review proceeds without validating the specific terminology involved in the classroom setting.

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Administrative Leave and Internal Review Process

According to the official message released Tuesday afternoon, the administrator has been placed on standard administrative leave. This action was taken in accordance with the district's established personnel procedures. The superintendent noted that the leave is effective while the District completes its comprehensive review of the matter. This standard procedure allows the administration to investigate the incident thoroughly without prematurely penalizing the employee before a final determination is made regarding policy violations.

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Community Response and Online Reports

The decision to act came in response to reports about the incident that began circulating online. The superintendent announced the leave specifically to address these circulating reports and provide clarity to the community. Troy City Schools prioritized transparency in acknowledging the issue while maintaining confidentiality regarding the specific details of the investigation. The district acknowledged the concern raised by the community and confirmed that the matter is being handled with seriousness and appropriate due process.

Next Steps and Institutional Standards

The administrator will remain on leave until the internal review is concluded by the district. Troy City Schools emphasized their commitment to maintaining a respectful and professional environment for students, staff, and the broader community. The superintendent thanked the community for their continued support during this period of internal assessment. No further details regarding disciplinary outcomes will be released until the personnel procedures are fully satisfied and a final decision is reached by the school board or designated officials.