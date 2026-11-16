Troy Campbell to Record Live Album at Saxon Pub and Expand Global Music Reach

Veteran Austin musician Troy Campbell announces a live recording event at Saxon Pub while highlighting his nonprofit The House of Songs and international collaborations.

Veteran Austin singer-songwriter and producer Troy Campbell is set to capture a significant milestone in his long-standing musical career with an upcoming live recording session. The event will take place at the renowned Saxon Pub on Tuesday, November 17, starting at 8 p.m. Campbell, a central figure in the Austin music community, will be joined by fellow musicians to record a full live album during the performance.

Live Recording Event Details at Saxon Pub

The upcoming concert serves a dual purpose as both a public performance and a studio recording session for Campbell. He plans to utilize the ninety-minute set time to capture live music that will form the core of the new album. Following the live performance, Campbell intends to complete additional studio recordings to finalize the project. This approach allows him to preserve the raw energy of the live setting while ensuring high production quality for the final release. Guitarist Mike Cornbread Traylor is confirmed to join Campbell on stage for this special evening, adding to the collaborative spirit of the event.

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Early Career Origins and Migration to Austin

Campbell's professional musical journey began far from Texas, originating in southern Ohio during the late 1980s. A pivotal moment occurred when he and his brother attended a concert by legendary musician Alejandro Escovedo. Following this encounter, the brothers were invited to form a band and open for Escovedo during his next visit to their hometown. Two years after that initial meeting, their band, named The Highwaymen, was officially opening for the renowned artist. Impressed by their performance and dedication, Escovedo eventually invited the group to relocate to Austin, Texas, a decision that fundamentally altered the trajectory of Campbell's career and life.

The House of Songs and Global Collaborations

In 2009, Troy Campbell co-founded The House of Songs, a nonprofit organization designed to connect talented artists across international borders. The initiative emerged from a musical collaboration with Denmark and a desire to foster global creative exchange. What began as a small house in South Austin has evolved over seventeen years into a robust international creative community spanning thirty countries. The organization continues its mission through collaborative songwriting summits, such as the recent Road to Somewhere project in Wichita, Kansas. This initiative brought four Austin artists together with five Wichita musicians to create, record, and perform original music collectively, demonstrating the enduring power of cross-regional artistic partnerships.

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City of Songs and Future Creative Projects

Beyond his nonprofit work, Campbell is preparing for the new season of City of Songs, a program hosted by Stephanie Hunter. This series documents musical journeys to major cultural hubs including Tokyo, Mexico City, Berlin, New Orleans, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. The project highlights the global influence of Austin's musical spirit and showcases how local artists engage with diverse international scenes. These ongoing efforts underscore Campbell's commitment to keeping the creative projects that define his work visible and accessible to a wider audience. The program serves as a platform for exploring the unique cultural intersections that shape contemporary music.

Support for Musicians Through HAAM and FVF Law

The HAAM Music Monday series, which recently hosted Campbell for an interview with We Are Austin hosts Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner, is powered by FVF Law. This sponsorship supports the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), an organization dedicated to providing affordable healthcare for low-income, working musicians. The focus of HAAM is on prevention and wellness, aiming to address the specific health challenges faced by the music community. Through year-round support, volunteer efforts, and donations from partners like FVF Law, the alliance ensures that artists have access to essential medical resources. This infrastructure reinforces the value of live music as one of Austin's most vital cultural resources.