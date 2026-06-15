Troy baseball team reports $35,000 in camera equipment stolen at CWS

Troy University reported about $35,000 in camera equipment stolen from the team bus over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Troy University Athletics said the items were discovered to be missing at about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, when the bus arrived at Charles Schwab Field ahead of the 1 p.m. game against Ole Miss .

According to the Omaha Police report, the Arrow charter bus had been parked at the Hyatt hotel on 12th Street since 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for the team told police the equipment had been secured in the storage compartment when it wasn’t in use, and that the bus had only traveled between the hotel and the team’s CWS practices and games since arriving in Omaha.

“When we arrived at Charles Schwab Stadium before our game against Ole Miss, both our camera cases were missing from the team bus. We can’t thank the NCAA, CWS Omaha, Creighton Athletics and Omaha Athletics enough for their selfless efforts in loaning us gear and granting us access to their content to help capture what was a historic day for Troy Baseball and Troy Athletics.

The City of Omaha has been nothing but gracious hosts this week, and we are thankful for the outpouring of support throughout our College World Series journey.

" Items reported stolen included five camera lenses — a Sigma 60-600, a Sony 200-600, a Sony 70-200, a Nikon 70-200, and a Nikon 200-400 — a Nikon Z9 camera body, five Sony camera batteries, and a black Sony case with Troy stickers on it. Woman charged with shooting expectant mother in DothanCarver alum Jeremy Johnson wins third LFA title, says it ‘meant everything’ after family lossPrattville police asking for help locating organized retail theft suspect





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