Troy Baker to Receive Legend Award at 2027 New York Game Awards (Gaming News Roundup)

The New York Videogames Critics Circle announced Troy Baker as the recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for the 2027 New York Game Awards.

has been announced by the New York Videogames Critics Circle as the recipient of the Andrew Yoon Legend Award for the 2027 New York Game Awards.

With more than 400 roles across video games, television and film, Baker is one of the most well-known voice actors in the gaming industry, . He has brought to life a number of iconic video game characters, including his award-winning role as Indiana Jones for “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

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”“When we consider our upcoming Andrew Yoon Legend winners, we’re looking for individuals who’ve made a deep cultural impact on the video game landscape, and Troy Baker felt like the perfect addition,” said Harold Goldberg, NYVGCC co-founder and president.

“Troy is such a force of nature within the games industry. We’ve recognized his voice-acting performances at previous New York Game Awards, and we are ecstatic to have him join our roster of Andrew Yoon Legend winners. Plus, our audiences are in for a treat with his musical performance after this year’s awards. You’ll only get to experience that moment in person at SVA Theatre!

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” Following the awards, Baker will perform a musical set on Jan. 19 at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. All ticket holders will be able to participate in the concert as a closer to the 16th annual New York Game Awards. Proceeds from the Awards support NYVGCC’s Playing with Purpose writing program, which brings journalism and game narrative writing classes and workshops to New York City schools and shelters.

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