Troy Baker Honored with Andrew Yoon Legend Award at New York Game Awards

Troy Baker receives the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 16th Annual New York Game Awards on January 19, 2027, featuring a live musical performance.

Veteran voice actor Troy Baker is set to receive the prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 16th Annual New York Game Awards. The ceremony will take place on January 19, 2027, honoring his profound and lasting influence on the interactive entertainment industry.

Baker's recognition highlights a career defined by versatility and depth, encompassing more than 400 distinct roles across the mediums of video games, television, and film. His recent acclaim includes an award-winning performance as Indiana Jones in the title Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a role that has further solidified his status as a cultural icon in gaming.

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Career Highlights and Industry Impact

The New York Video Game Critics Circle (NYVGCC) selected Baker for this honor due to his consistent ability to imbue characters with personality and emotional resonance. His work spans decades, touching nearly every major video game franchise and demonstrating a unique tonal range that has endeared him to fans worldwide. This legacy continues to inspire new generations of performers entering the field.

According to NYVGCC co-founder and president, the organization seeks individuals who have made a deep cultural impact on the video game landscape. They identified Baker as the perfect addition to their roster of legends. The organization noted that his voice-acting performances have been previously recognized at earlier New York Game Awards, making this latest accolade a fitting culmination of his ongoing contributions.

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Musical Performance and Event Details

In addition to receiving the award, Baker will perform a live musical set for in-person attendees following the ceremony. All ticket holders for the 16th Annual New York Game Awards will be able to participate in this post-awards concert. This musical performance serves as an extended celebration and a unique closer to the event, which will be held at the SVA Theatre.

NYVGCC executive director expressed that Baker has left a significant mark on their students through both his artistic work and his previous engagements with the group. They described him as a force of nature within the games industry, whose performances are ingrained in the history of beloved video games. The organization stated they could not ask for a better legend winner to celebrate this milestone anniversary.