Troy Aikman took a dig at Joe Buck during a radio appearance, saying Buck has always wanted a one-man booth. The comment escalates tension between the ESPN Monday Night Football partners.

Troy Aikman has escalated his feud with Joe Buck, taking a public shot at his longtime broadcast partner during a radio appearance on Thursday. Aikman joked that Buck has always wanted a one-man booth, marking the first time either has addressed their tension publicly outside a broadcast.

Aikman Jokes About Buck One Man Booth

The comment came on 96.7 The Ticket Radio in Texas, where host George Dunham was flying solo because his co-host Craig Miller was out sick. Aikman, who lives in the Dallas area, was invited to hang out. He replied, Well, I know that - Joe's always wanted a one-man booth. I'm wondering if you've always wanted a one-man radio show.

Also read The ‘really weird, awkward spot’ awaiting Troy Aikman, Joe Buck in ESPN drama: Boomer Esiason

Dunham chuckled at the remark, then said, You know, Joe and I have a lot in common. I think that this is the show that I've always dreamed of. And yeah, saw him on the (Country Music Association Awards) last night. He's everywhere.

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Buck had presented alongside ESPN host and reporter Laura Rutledge at the CMA Awards, which aired on ABC. The network, like ESPN, is owned by Disney. Buck has been more visible than Aikman since the duo jumped from FOX to ESPN for Monday Night Football in 2022. The exchange came 48 hours after ESPN chairman acknowledged that the feud was a storyline during the network's first-ever Super Bowl season.

ESPN Contract Extensions And Future Departures

Buck agreed to a contract extension, along with a nearly 20% raise, with ESPN earlier this year. Aikman and ESPN, meanwhile, appear headed to a parting of ways after Super Bowl 61 on Feb. 14, 2027. Both Buck and Aikman have remained professional during their broadcasts, despite Front Office Sports reporting that the two got into an argument before the Oct. 12 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Aikman's comments mark the first time either he or Buck have addressed the other publicly outside the broadcast since news of the tension broke. Under normal circumstances, Aikman's jab would be taken as playful. But the Monday Night Football booth feels far from normal at the moment.

Buck signed a six-year contract, and Aikman has taken shots at Buck before, but this one was a bit chippier, as it was mostly unprompted by the show host, perhaps showing the bad blood runs deeper than ever.