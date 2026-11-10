Troy Aikman pokes fun at ESPN contract standoff during Bills-Vikings Monday Night Football broadcast

Troy Aikman's diamond chain quip on Monday Night Football nodded at his stalled ESPN contract talks during the Bills' dominant 23-6 rout of Minnesota.

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Washington ranchers battle state over massive environmental regulationsDan Dakich DESTROYS Ryan Clark's ESPN Troy Aikman Conspiracy | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Dan reacts to former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark using his own messy Bristol firing to explain Troy Aikman’s looming exit, claiming the network is actively leaking negative stories to paint Aikman as the bad guy while shielding Joe Buck and executive leadership.as the lead analyst wrestles with ESPN for a new contract, a stalemate that has reportedly created friction with booth partner Joe Buck. Aikman nodded to the standoff during the Week 9 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. Eyeing Justin Jefferson's heavily iced-out diamond chains, Aikman deadpanned,"I'm guessing that's insured.

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I cannot imagine wearing that on a football field. Can't imagine wearing it, period.

"ESPN analyst Troy Aikman smiles prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. , on Oct. 26, 2026. Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.after Aikman's camp sought a market-resetting extension near $30 million per year. Tensions reportedly deepened because Aikman expected a deal before reaching his walk year, especially after Buck secured a six-year, $108 million extension.

With contract talks tabled, sports television’s longest-runningSports commentators Troy Aikman and Joe Buck look on before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. , on Nov. 13, 2023. Whatever ESPN pays Aikman, it wasn't enough to sit through sixty minutes of Minnesota's offense. The Bills beat the Vikings, 23-6.with four minutes left, turning to backup Max Brosmer.

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Wentz managed just three passing yards in the first quarter, finishing with an 8.9 passer rating, 81 yards passing and three turnovers . He fell to Buffalo's pass rush and turned Justin Jefferson into a ghost. Jefferson finished with three catches for 58 yards. Lost in the collapse was a valiant effort by Minnesota's defense, which sacked Josh Allen four times.

The win moves the Bills to 7-1 before heading to East Rutherford to face the New York Jets, while the 6-2 Vikings must sort out their quarterback mess before a Week 10 trip to Lambeau Field against the Max Brosmer No. 12 of the Minnesota Vikings calls a play against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn. Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts as he walks off the field against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2026, in Minneapolis, Minn.