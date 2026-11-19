Troy Aikman publicly teased Joe Buck during a radio appearance, highlighting the tension caused by Buck's new contract while his own deal with ESPN expires after the 2026 season.

Troy Aikman has reignited his longstanding professional friction with broadcast partner Joe Buck during a radio interview prior to Week 11 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared on 96.7 The Ticket Thursday morning, where he directed sharp humor toward the uncomfortable dynamic surrounding their respective contract negotiations with ESPN. Aikman mocked Buck's desire for a one-man booth, suggesting the CBS Sports executive was envious of having a co-host to manage the pressure.

Aikman Mocks Buck's Booth Dynamics on Radio

The segment occurred when "The Musers" host George Dunham invited Aikman to join the show after co-host Craig Miller fell ill. When Dunham asked if Aikman wanted to come in and just hang out, the 59-year-old legend seized the opportunity to address his broadcasting partner directly. Aikman quipped that Joe Buck always wanted a one-man booth and wondered if Buck had always wanted a one-man radio show instead. Dunham replied that he and Buck have a lot in common, noting that he believed this radio show was exactly what he had always dreamed of hosting.

Also read The ‘really weird, awkward spot’ awaiting Troy Aikman, Joe Buck in ESPN drama: Boomer Esiason

Dunham also mentioned seeing Buck on the Country Music Awards on Tuesday night, prompting Aikman to remark that his colleague was everywhere and ubiquitous. The exchange underscores the visible tension between the two voices of Monday Night Football, who have been paired together for 25 years. Their partnership began at FOX in 2002 before they both joined ESPN in 2022 on five-year contracts to anchor the network's flagship program.

Contract Disparity Fuels Broadcast Tensions

Behind the public jokes lies a significant financial and professional disparity that has strained the working relationship between the two broadcasters. Buck reportedly signed a new contract extension with ESPN earlier this year, a move that includes a reported $100 million payout. In stark contrast, Troy Aikman has yet to ink a new deal with the network. His current contract as an NFL broadcaster is set to expire at the end of the 2026 campaign, leaving his post-playing career future uncertain.

Advertisement

Reports from earlier in the fall indicated that Aikman was upset when Buck secured his lucrative extension while he had not yet had negotiations about his own future with the company. This inequity has become a central point of contention, with industry observers noting that the drama was avoidable. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald argued on social media that ESPN should have either offered both broadcasters an extension or neither, rather than giving Buck a fortune and Aikman nothing.

ESPN Leadership Addresses Friction Publicly

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro recently addressed the lingering tension between the pair during the Sports Business Journal Media Innovators conference. Speaking on Tuesday, Pitaro expressed disappointment about the media's continued coverage of the situation between his top announcers. He stated that Joe and Troy have done a great job for ESPN, the league, the game, and most importantly, for fans.

Despite Pitaro's public defense of the duo, his remarks did not resolve questions about Aikman's future with the network. The situation is complicated by the fact that ESPN is set to broadcast its first Super Bowl in February 2027, and the identity of the booth for that marquee event remains unresolved. Ben Koo, owner and editor of Awful Announcing, reacted to Aikman's recent comments by suggesting that the percentage chance of Aikman not doing the Super Bowl had risen from 5% to 20%. Koo urged ESPN president of content Kevin Magnus and Pitaro to intervene in a more assertive way.

Jones Interest and Upcoming Schedule

Adding another layer to Aikman's uncertain future, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed interest in hiring the Super Bowl XXVII MVP to the team's front office. Aikman spent his entire 12-year playing career with the Dallas organization, earning six Pro Bowl honors and three Super Bowl titles during that time. This potential return to the franchise he once led could offer a resolution to his broadcasting career uncertainty.

Advertisement

Regardless of the contractual limbo, Aikman and Buck are scheduled to share the booth once again this weekend. The duo will call the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup when the Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals. Following that contest, the team will travel to Florida for the Week 12 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Monday Night Football has seven more contests on the 2026 regular season schedule before the playoffs begin.