Aikman, set to be a free agent after the Super Bowl, has worked alongside Buck for two decades.

This NFL season was supposed to be a celebration for ESPN, as it prepares to host its first Super Bowl. Instead, the spotlight remains on the network’s top football broadcast booth over the tension between longtime partners Joe Buck and analyst Troy Aikman.

While Buck re-signed with ESPN on a long-term, lucrative contract in September, Aikman has been working without an extension to a deal that is set to expire in 2027. The potential breakup of the broadcast team that has worked together for a quarter-century sparked a reported argument in October, and on Thursday Aikman turned up speculation while calling out Buck during his weekly appearance on a Dallas sports radio station.

Also read Troy Aikman jokes Joe Buck always wanted a one-man booth as ESPN feud escalates

Aikman and Buck had spent two decades working together calling games for Fox before they each arrived at ESPN in 2022 as part of an overhaul of the network’s flagship “Monday Night Football” broadcast. Both arrived on five-year contracts. As this season began, Buck toldin September that “Troy Aikman knows that I have his back. … He knows I’m his biggest fan, vice versa.

” Days later, numerous outlets reported Buck had re-signed with the network on a six-year contract worth more than $100 million. Aikman’s deal was set to expire after the Super Bowl. Signs of discord over Buck’s job security at ESPN, and Aikman’s lack of a guaranteed future there, first became public when outlets reported the twolater reported that prior to Buck and Aikman’s argument, Aikman had met with ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro about his future and his relationship with Buck.

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“There’s probably a time and a place for all that,” Aikman said of dynamic with Buck on Oct. 15. “I don’t know if now is the time. I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens.

I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be. ” Pitaro called the timing of media coverage of Buck and Aikman’s falling out “disappointing,” as February’s Super Bowl will be ESPN’s first.

“They’ve done a great job for ESPN, they’ve done a great job for the league, they’ve done a great job for the game, and most importantly, they’ve done a great job for fans. Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing,” Pitaro.

“But these guys are professionals, and they’re delivering every week. If you watched it last night, another super high-quality production and telecast, and I’d fully expect that to continue that through the season and through the Super Bowl. ”